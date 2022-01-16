Indian Beach board appoints, swears in new commissioner to board

INDIAN BEACH — The town board of commissioners started off the new year with appointing and swearing in a new commissioner at its first regular meeting.
The board met Wednesday in the town hall board room on Salter Path Road. One of the first items of business for the board was appointing someone to complete Pete Wylie’s term on the board. Mr. Wylie stepped down in November 2021 after moving out of town.
After consideration of four applications, Commissioner Randall Bentley nominated Ryan Kelly, whom the board unanimously appointed.
“Ryan Kelly already has some experience in city matters,” Mr. Bentley said. “He attended the budget retreat last year…I was impressed he was motivated, he had initiative and had an abiding and genuine interest (in Indian Beach).”
Prior to accepting the seat on the commission, Mr. Kelly agreed to step down from his position on the town planning board. This means as of Wednesday there are two vacancies on the planning board, which the board of commissioners intends to fill as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, the board unanimously appointed standing planning board member Sam Lovelace as planning board chairman.
In other news at Wednesday’s meeting, the board unanimously approved three fire department related budget amendments. Among these was a donation for a new town beach wheelchair, which will replace an older model.
The other two budget amendments were a $5,000 donation from Ocean Front Court to purchase a side-by-side utility vehicle for the fire department and a $15,999.49 grant for the department to purchase water rescue equipment.
The fire department makes up the majority of the town’s budget, as was reflected in the fiscal year 2020-21 audit presentation given Wednesday. Sharpe & Patel accounting firm representative Jay Sharpe attended the meeting online via Zoom to present the audit report.
Mr. Sharpe said the town received an unmodified opinion with the audit, the best possible result.
Mr. Sharpe went on to say the 2020-21 budget had $2,369,662 in revenue and $3,311,146 in expenditures. This reflected an increase of $416,357 in revenue and an increase of $1,103,871 in expenditures over the fiscal year 2019-20 budget, which had $1,953,305 in revenue and $2,207,275 in expenditures.
Of the expenditures in fiscal year 2020-21, the fire department made up 74%. Mr. Sharpe said most of the increased expenditures were the result of a fire engine purchase last fiscal year. Town manager and finance officer Tim White said while town officials took out a loan to pay for the fire engine, it was paid directly to the vendor instead of going through the town’s budget.
“When they didn’t record the loan (in the budget) it made us appear over budget,” he said.
The board also granted sketch plan approval to local property developer Fred Bunn for a proposed mixed residential unit development project on two lots to the immediate east of the Ocean Club on Salter Path Road. Mr. White said the planning board at its Dec. 29 meeting recommended approval of the sketch plan.
The board also unanimously approved minutes from the Dec. 8 board meeting.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.