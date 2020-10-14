County reports 11th COVID-19 death Wednesday; cases, hospitalizations up

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced another COVID-19 death Wednesday afternoon as the reported number of cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.
The county said in a release the individual died Tuesday from complications related to COVID-19. The patient was reportedly in their 80s and had preexisting health conditions. This is the 11th confirmed COVID-19-related death of a Carteret County resident.
“The Health Department extends our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of this resident,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the release. “We cannot stress enough the importance of continuing to exercise caution and follow health guidelines of the 3 W’s,” wearing a face covering , waiting 6 feet apart from others and washing your hands frequently.
The most recent death announcement comes the same day as the health department reported 57 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 1,072. In an update posted to the health department Facebook page, officials noted 12 of the confirmed cases reported Wednesday should have been reported last week, but were not due to an internal reporting error. The county said these individuals have been contacted and their information has been shared with the state’s contact tracing team.
Of the total COVID-19 cases, 161 are considered active, while 900 people have reportedly recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Twelve COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Carteret Health Care Wednesday, up from nine hospitalizations reported Tuesday.
Health providers have reportedly conducted 10,983 known COVID-19 tests, with 116 pending results Wednesday afternoon. The county noted within the coronavirus dashboard found on its website, carteretcountync.gov, the total tested data only reflects information sent to the health department by local medical providers, not the actual number of tests completed. Some providers do not send information for all patients tested for COVID-19, and the data found on the county website shouldn’t be used to calculate percent positive rates, as testing data is underreported to the health department.
