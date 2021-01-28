Carteret County adds 28 COVID-19 cases Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county added 28 more confirmed COVID-19 cases to its count Thursday for 3,768 total cases reported in Carteret County since the onset of the pandemic last March.
According to the county’s latest coronavirus update, health officials report 361 active COVID-19 cases in Carteret County Thursday, up by 27 from what was reported Wednesday. Meanwhile, 3,372 people have reportedly recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 35 residents have died.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported an additional hospitalization Thursday for eight patients currently hospitalized at the facility for management of COVID-19 symptoms.
The hospital also announced Thursday it’s treated more than 100 COVID-19 patients through its antibody clinic, which aims to reduce the severity of the illness in high-risk patients and prevent hospitalizations.
