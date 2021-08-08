Low bid for Michael J. Smith Field Airport hangar project comes in $300K over budget

BEAUFORT — The bids are in, and even the lowest offer was $300,000 more than what airport officials have budgeted for a grant-funded project to rebuild 28 hangars at the Michael J. Smith Field Airport in Beaufort.
The Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority, the board responsible for guiding airport operations, will meet Monday to consider accepting the bid from Trader Construction Co. of New Bern for $4,005,050. One other offer from Williamston-based A.R. Chesson Construction Co. Inc. came in at $4,294,057, according to airport manager Jesse Vinson.
“We’re assuming we walk away from that (meeting) with the board approval to proceed,” Mr. Vinson said of the scheduled special meeting Monday to consider the bids. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and take place at the airfield in Beaufort at 180 Airport Road.
Bidding initially opened July 1, but only one company, Trader Construction, submitted an offer at the time. Based on state statutes regarding construction bidding requirements for public entities, the airport had to reopen for a second round of bidding. It did so Tuesday, at which point the two companies with bids on hand submitted offers.
Mr. Vinson and other airport officials say the increase in price is due to recent “skyrocketing” costs of raw construction materials, especially steel. During an airport authority meeting July 22, Chairperson Pat Joyce, who also owns a local construction business, said steel prices are up about 50 to 70% from what they are normally.
“When it’s going to come down, I don’t know,” Mr. Joyce reported. “Lumber (prices) shot up, now lumber’s coming down, (but) steel is not coming down near like lumber is.”
High demand, possibly spurred on by the coronavirus pandemic, has also led to delays in the delivery of materials.
“The COVID situation just created a lot of problems for everybody, and they are far-reaching effects that are beyond just health issues,” Mr. Vinson told the News-Times Thursday. “The health issues obviously are significant, but it has driven the availability of materials out of sight, and it’s also driven the price of materials way up.”
The hangar project, which includes construction of 28 new units to replace hangars that were damaged or destroyed in hurricanes Florence and Dorian, is being funded by a grant awarded by U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The EDA announced in July 2020 the grant will contribute $3.3 million to the effort, with the airport responsible for providing a local match of $821,950.
If the authority chooses to award the bid Monday, the airport itself will have to make up the $300,000 difference in cost as the EDA won’t provide any additional grant funding, Mr. Vinson said. That means the airport will be on the hook for paying about $1.1 million total of the more than $4 million project.
“We had originally hoped to build 30 or 32 (new hangars), but there’s just not going to be enough money,” Mr. Vinson noted.
In addition to construction expenses, the project has incurred costs for planning and design, as well as for demolition of the old hangars and relocation of the airfield’s electrical lighting vault, which is housed in one of the damaged hangars. After experiencing delays in the delivery of materials, Mr. Vinson said contractor Rifenburg Electric is scheduled to begin working on the electrical vault relocation Monday.
“They were delayed about 45 days because of materials. They couldn’t even get conduit, couldn’t get the cans, couldn’t get the electrical panels, just all parts were short,” he said Thursday. “But they’ve got everything ready now and they’re starting work on Monday. And then just as soon as they can finish up and test everything and be sure everything is operational, we’ll proceed immediately to take down the other hangar and the old vault.”
Because the project is on a relatively tight timeline – it must be completed within 33 months of when the grant was announced – Mr. Vinson said the airport essentially has “no choice but to move forward” with prices as they are now, even if they begin to come down later.
“The problem is you’re under a timeline with the EDA grant, you have a specified period of time in which that project has to be completed,” he said. “And so we’re concerned with that, plus just trying to get everything else done, and the demand for hangar space is just tremendous.”
Once a bid is awarded, Mr. Vinson said the contractor must begin work within 30 days. He said plans have already been approved, and as long as everything goes according to schedule, he feels confident the airport can complete the project in the specified time frame.
“Everybody is sitting on ready, waiting for ‘go,’” he said. “…We’ve just got to pray for good weather and a good project that moves with very little issue.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @elisecct.
