Beaufort board to meet
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Monday for its regular meeting.
A link to the Zoom meeting and the agenda packet will be available on the town website, beaufortnc.org.
CCC board will meet
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The location for the meeting has still not been decided and will be announced by Monday, according to CCC Public Information Officer Logan Okun. Agenda items include a presentation regarding an employee salary compensation plan and monthly reports by college administrators and staff.
