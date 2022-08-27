BROAD CREEK — Broad Creek Middle School bus driver Barton Reynolds says each year there are motorists who illegally pass his bus when the stop arm is extended and students are entering or exiting buses.
“You’re stopped letting kids off and people just keep going,” he said following a county school system bus driver meeting Aug. 23. “The drivers sometimes are old people, sometimes they’re young people.”
That’s why he has a special message for drivers as buses prepare to hit the roads Monday for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
“Please pay attention,” he said. “You stop for a stoplight. It’s even more important to stop for our kids.”
Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson also encouraged motorists to be aware and be patient.
“With the start of the new school year, we would like to remind parents and community members that our school buses will be back on the road carrying our most precious cargo, our children,” Dr. Jackson said. “Please be mindful of our students and families, especially around bus stops when children are entering and exiting our buses.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, school buses are one of the safest school transportation options for children, accounting for less than one percent of all traffic fatalities nationwide.
However, in 2020 there were 398 crashes involving school buses, resulting in 234 injuries and two deaths in North Carolina. To help bring these numbers down, everyone needs to stay alert and understand school bus stop laws.
Drivers appear to be confused more often about the laws on four-lane roads with medians or turn lanes and two-lane roads with turn lanes.
Here are the rules broken down from ncbussafety.org:
• On divided highways of four lanes or more with a median separation or center turning lane, only motorists following the bus must stop. Motorists in the opposite travel lanes who stop when they don’t have to cause motorists behind them (who know the law) to slam on brakes to avoid rear-end collisions.
• Motorists on a four-lane road without a divider or turn lane must stop on both sides.
• Motorists on two-lane roads that have a center turn lane must stop.
It also is important for motorists to remember the rules for buses when they stop.
• The bus must be completely stopped for loading and unloading.
• The red warning lights must be activated.
• The stop arm must be fully extended. (The stop arm should not be activated until the school bus comes to a complete stop).
• Motorists required to stop must remain stopped until the stop arm has been withdrawn, the flashing red stoplights have been turned off and the bus has moved on.
• Drivers need to keep a safe distance behind and in front of buses when they are stopped and should not start moving until the bus stop arm is in and the bus is rolling.
Motorists also should always watch their speed when buses are traveling the roads.
Beyond rules of the road, drivers need to know the consequences of passing stopped school buses.
A violation for passing a stopped school bus carries five insurance points, which translates into an annual premium increase. A school bus violation also requires the offender to appear in court where a judge can impose a fine of up to $1,000 and can revoke the driver’s license.
