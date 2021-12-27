Pat McElraft announces she’s not running for reelection to the General Assembly in 2022

EMERALD ISLE — Pat McElraft of Emerald Isle, who has represented Carteret and Jones counties in the state General Assembly for eight consecutive two-year terms, said Tuesday she will not seek reelection to the state House of Representatives in November 2022.
Rep. McElraft’s term expires on Jan. 1, 2023.
Before being elected to the state House in 2006 to replace Rep. Jean Preston, who successfully ran for the state Senate, she served three terms as an Emerald Isle commissioner and part of a term as a Carteret County commissioner.
“I think it’s time to let someone younger and with new ideas come in,” the soon-to-be 75-year-old Republican legislator said in an interview Tuesday.
“I’ve done more than 20 years in public service and had a sales job for 30 years. I think it’s time to spend more time with my husband, children and grandchildren.”
Rep. McElraft said she has enjoyed “every minute” serving the people of Carteret and Jones counties and is proud to have represented them and helped them during often hard times, including hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Around the county, municipal leaders sang the legislator’s praises in the wake of learning of her impending retirement.
In an email Tuesday, Emerald Isle town manager Matt Zapp said, “Rep. Pat McElraft is nothing short of an exemplar. She has represented the town of Emerald Isle, Carteret County, and her entire district with the highest regard.
“The state of North Carolina has been represented with class and dignity during her years of service,” he added. “On behalf of the residents, property owners, businesses, and guests of Emerald Isle, a most sincere thank you to Rep. McElraft.”
Former Emerald Isle Mayor Eddie Barber, who didn’t run for reelection in November, said he will miss the town’s representative and former commissioner.
“She’s done so much for Emerald Isle and the Crystal Coast,” he said. “She began her career (in politics) as an Emerald Isle commissioner and the whole time (in politics) she always worked well with us and for the best of her constituents. I wish her and her husband, Roger, the best.”
Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones, in an email, said he has always respected Rep. McElraft’s experience in the different levels of government in which she has served.
“Having served as a town councilmember, county commissioner, and state representative has given her a leadership perspective experienced by few others,” he said. “She understands all politics are local and she has never forgotten her Carteret County roots.
“Some say politics is a thankless job, however I am thankful for Pat's representation of Carteret County and wish her all the best during her well-earned retirement.”
Rep. McElraft said she’s proud of her record of good constituent service and credited her great staff for that.
“I’ve always stressed how important constituent service is,” she said.
Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper agreed she did a great job.
“Even at the busiest times of her legislative sessions, she was accessible and responsive,” he said in an email. “As a public official, managing the calls, texts and emails you receive can be a full-time job.
“I can only imagine how much correspondence Pat was a part of, but she was always quick to respond with useful info,” Mayor Cooper continued. “This was true for the citizens she represented as well as local public officials like me.
Mayor Cooper, who until recently was chairman of the Carteret County Beach Commission, said Rep. McElraft was respected by her colleagues in the legislature and noted her work was especially important to him in terms of keeping the county’s beaches healthy.
“During my eight terms in office, I can’t think of any legislator that has done more for protecting the beaches of North Carolina that Pat,” he said. “Carteret County has obviously benefited from her efforts, but her efforts will help beach nourishment and shore protection for all of the beaches from Corolla to Ocean Isle.”
Rep. McElraft said she’s also proud that while she’s been in office, the state has lowered taxes and yet dramatically improved its financial situation.
“When I came in, our ‘rainy day fund’ had never been more than $100 million,” she said. “Now it’s $4 billion. We all worked hard to do that. That’s how we’ve been able to help local governments with money for things like (climate) resiliency and dredging and beach nourishment and water access.
“I’ve tried to balance the environment and economics,” she continued. “If they’re not balanced, then you lose jobs, and if you lose jobs, then you can’t pay for the ecology. There has to be a balance.”
She’s especially proud of this year’s 2021-23 budget, which was passed by a bipartisan majority and included millions of dollars for specific projects in Carteret and other coastal counties.
This term, Rep. McElraft has served as vice chairperson of the House Appropriations Committee, chairperson of the House Environmental Committee, and cochairperson of the House Environmental Review Committee.
“I think our coastal legislators have been able to show those inland legislators how important the coast is to the state and get their support,” she said.
