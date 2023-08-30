ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach Town Manager John O’Daniel told town council members Monday night he has signed a contract with N.C. State University to design an intergenerational nature play area within the existing town park off Highway 58 on the old Food Lion property.
The council met in the town hall off Highway 58.
The council in July voted unanimously to authorize the manager to sign the contract. According to O’Daniel the design cost is $29,819.
The town will engage the Natural Learning Initiate at N.C. State University in “a collaborative process to create a design for an expanded and renovated intergenerational nature play area,” according to O’Daniel.
He said an intergenerational approach “recognizes that up to a certain (variable) age, children visiting a public park are invariably accompanied by adults, whose needs also require careful design thinking to ensure a memorable, comfortable, fun visit. Based on conclusions from prior discussions with (town) staff, the existing site will be expanded to emphasize nature play, including existing dunes and woodland, along with an added range of nature-based settings designed to serve varied age groups.
Mayor Trace Cooper said Tuesday he’s pleased the town is moving forward with the effort, which will provide a unique park-within-a-park that will be both fun and educational for all ages.
“I think will be unique for the kids,” he said.
The NIL team at NCSU, including design students, is expected to work closely with town staff and town stakeholders, including online and site visits and a workshop.
The town has some money available to pay for construction of the park when that process starts and is also seeking a grant from the Big Rock Foundation based in Morehead City.
The park currently features a splash pad, large skatepark, an 18-hole mini-golf course and a half-court basketball court.
The Atlantic Beach Town Park opened in 2017. Unfortunately, the playground area, which pre-dates the opening of the town park and was installed in 2012, was not ADA-compliant. During the spring of 2023, it was determined that rust and physical damage had grown to an unsafe level, and the town was forced to remove the play structure entirely. The town plans to install new, better and safer playground equipment.
Also during the meeting Monday night, Manager O’Daniel told the council he has begun a search for a new police chief to replace Harvey, who has announced he intends to retire but hasn’t given the staff or council a firm date.
“He’s basically said he will stay on until we find a new chief,” Mayor Cooper said Tuesday. “He’s done a great job.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
