Martha’s Mission collects relief supplies for second trip to hurricane-ravaged Louisiana

MOREHEAD CITY — Martha’s Mission Cupboard is planning a second trip to deliver relief supplies to Hurricane Ida survivors in Louisiana.
The mission’s manager, Ginger Wade, said Tuesday she was so impacted by the first trip she took to the area the last weekend of September that she wanted to transport more goods.
“It was bad,” Ms. Wade said of the destruction to the LaPlace, La., and Raceland, La., areas she visited. “When we pulled up at the American Legion Post in LaPlace, a man hugged us and said we were the first people to bring supplies.”
The locations were some of the hardest hit when the Category 4 hurricane slammed into New Orleans Aug. 29. The storm caused widespread destruction and numerous deaths from Louisiana to the Northeast United States.
Ms. Wade said as she and her driver, volunteer Jackie Bowen, got closer to the communities near New Orleans, the worse the damage got.
“There were no stores open. They still didn’t have power,” she said. “You could tell water had gone completely over the houses in one area and the trees were flattened.”
Ms. Wade said she plans to travel back to LaPlace and possibly make one other stop the first week of November. She will accept donations at the mission, at 901 Bay St. in Morehead City, through Monday, Nov. 1.
“They gave me a list of items they need most,” she said. “Some of the most pressing needs were rakes and brooms that can withstand water and mud.”
Other needs include buckets, work gloves, trash bags, rakes, push brooms, school supplies, flat-tipped Sharpies to mark boxes, cleaning supplies, rust removal supplies, kitchen supplies, such as dish towels and wooden spoons, batteries and snack items that can be eaten while working.
Cash donations are also welcome.
“With cash donations, we can stop at stores and pick up items that are most needed,” Ms. Wade said. “We can also give gift cards to the people.”
She thanked those who donated items and funds for the first trip to Louisiana.
“We hauled close to 14,000 pounds of food and supplies on the first trip and the people were so grateful,” she said. “They were especially excited about getting batteries and rakes.”
Ms. Wade said she’s arranged to drop off items again at the American Legion Post in LaPlace, but is working on finding a second location that may have been missed or forgotten by other groups.
“We want to go back to LaPlace because there are a lot of lower income and older people,” she said.
Those wanting to donate items can drop them by Martha’s Mission from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday or from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday.
“If people can’t make it during those times, they can call the mission and I’ll arrange a time to come by and meet them,” Ms. Wade said.
Those wanting to give monetary donations can mail checks to Martha’s Mission Cupboard, P.O. Box 603, Morehead City, NC 28557. They can also deliver cash or checks directly by dropping them by the mission during regular hours.
