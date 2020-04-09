NEWPORT — With palm branches surrounding a raised platform in the church’s parking lot, the Rev. Dave Linka preached a Palm Sunday message as members of the congregation sat in their vehicles.
Instead of embracing, church members honked their car horns in approval of the message and to wish each other peace. Some brought their dogs along to join in the worship service.
That is the way many county churches kicked off Holy Week, which began April 5 with Palm Sunday. While churches are abiding by social distancing regulations, they are discovering unique ways to still celebrate the Easter season.
“As I drove across our parking lot, I got the idea for the drive-in service,” Rev. Linka said. “Within a few minutes, I had buy-in from our worship leader, wardens and other leaders.”
Many, like All Saints Anglican, are opting for drive-in services. They set up speakers and use low frequency stations so members can tune in on their radios and listen in their vehicles. Some churches are live-streaming on Facebook and YouTube.
Others, like First United Methodist Church in Morehead City, are live-streaming services but finding safe ways to connect with members.
The Rev. Powell Osteen of FUMC said he plans to celebrate Easter with special events.
“I had someone ask me if we were canceling Easter but you can’t cancel Easter. Christ has already risen,” Pastor Osteen said.
For Easter, FUMC members were invited to pick up yard banners that say, “Christ is Risen,” which will be placed in their yards on Easter Sunday. Easter lilies are also being given to each senior resident and delivered to avoid direct contact. A floral cross will be up in the church’s courtyard Saturday. Plus, church leaders planned to place Easter eggs in the yards of members who have children.
For Palm Sunday, church members were invited to come by and pick up palm branches so they could wave them at home as they watched the live-streamed service.
The church will offer Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services online at 7 p.m. The church’s Easter Sunday service will be live-streamed at 9:45 a.m., and an Easter service from years past will be aired on Spectrum at 11 a.m.
At All Saints, Rev. Linka said he is offering a drive-in service and a live-stream service. The church will hold a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. live on Facebook and also on Zoom.us. The Good Friday service will be held outside on the lawn at noon with the traditional Stations of the Cross.
The church is offering two kinds of services for Easter Sunday. There will be a 9 a.m. live service on ZOOM.us and Facebook. At 10 a.m., there will be a drive-in service in the parking lot.
At Cape Carteret Baptist Church, members are meeting in the parking lot of MacDaddy’s.
“Their parking lot allows vehicles to face the same way. Ours doesn’t,” the Rev. Brad Smith, associate pastor of CCBC, said. “That was the biggest place we could find in the area and they’ve been great to work with from day one.”
Pastor Smith said the church is also live-streaming services on Facebook and YouTube.
As well as Easter services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., the church plans to hold an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. in the parking lot.
At Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort, the church will sponsor a community Easter egg hunt Saturday that incorporates social distancing. Residents in the Beaufort area are encouraged to draw or paint an Easter egg about the size of a piece of printer paper and tape it in their window or on their door. Children in the community can ride around Saturday and look for the eggs in the windows or on the doors as a pseudo-Easter egg hunt.
At the eastern end of the county, several smaller churches are partnering for services in parking lots. Five Harkers Island churches have been meeting at 11 a.m. in vehicles in the parking lot of Harkers Island United Methodist Church. The churches are New Beginnings Church, Free Grace Wesleyan, Grace Holiness, Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness and HIUMC.
Pastor Dell Murphy of HIPHC said the idea for the gatherings started with conversations between Pastor Curtis Going of Grace Holiness and Pastor Lee Pittard of HIUMC.
“They sent out a message to the pastors and we thought it was a great idea,” Pastor Murphy said. “We’re staying within the guidelines of social distancing, and different pastors take turns doing different parts of the service. Even though we are different denominations, we can come together under the same banner of Jesus and Him crucified.”
At Williston United Methodist Church, the Rev. Paul Harris has been holding a joint worship service at 11 a.m. for that congregation and Stacy United Methodist Church, where he also serves as pastor. He said the idea for the service came from Williston church member Darby West.
“She said why don’t we do it in the parking lot? Her mother (Down East correspondent Julie West) plays piano and she agreed to play for us,” he said.
For church members who have been participating in drive-in services, they say it has helped them maintain a connection even though it’s from a distance.
“I miss getting together with the people because I love them so much,” All Saints Anglican Church member Sharon White said. “I love this. We can worship at a safe distance, but still see each other.”
