CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners face a long night Monday, as a budget work session will follow their monthly meeting with several important agenda items.
The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on GoToMeeting, with a live webcam in town hall. Officials urge online participation.
One item on the regular meeting agenda is a decision on whether to proceed with a plan to allow Enterprise Rent-A-Car to manage the town’s motor vehicle fleet, including police cars and public works vehicles.
Town manager Zach Steffey has included the new program in his proposed fiscal 2021-22 budget, so the decision will have a bearing on the budget work session.
So far, the plan calls for the town to lease three new police vehicles and two public works vehicles this coming fiscal year, which begins Thursday, July 1. However, commissioners have not yet formally endorsed the concept, and some vehicles might not be available for at least a year.
The idea is to improve the safety and efficiency of fleet vehicles by leasing new ones and replacing them more often. Emerald Isle has a similar program through Enterprise.
Another agenda item is a discussion of having a designated town commissioner attend all of the Cape Carteret planning Board meetings.
Finally, commissioners will consider a fiscal 2020-21 budget amendment to purchase equipment for the new town park on land recently purchased along a canal off Lejeune Road. The property cost Cape Carteret $100,000 earlier this spring.
The budget work session will begin a short time after the regular monthly meeting.
So far, the 2021-22 budget totals about $1.8 million, and commissioners have vowed not to increase the property tax rate of 21.25 cents per $100 of assessed value.
To participate on GoToMeeting, visit gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
