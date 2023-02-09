WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) introduced legislation today to honor six victims of a tragic plane crash last year in Carteret County. The Down East Remembrance Act gives exact latitudes and longitudes of creeks’ locations which will be named after six victims.
“Last year, Eastern North Carolina was struck by a horrible tragedy. One year later, we look to immortalize the six Down East victims so that they will never be forgotten,” said Rep. Murphy. “While I cannot imagine the immense pain their families are still feeling, it is my hope that this bill will bring some consolation and closure. I am grateful for my colleagues in the North Carolina delegation for joining me in this effort.”
Senator Tillis, joined by Senator Budd, will lead a companion bill to the Down East Remembrance Act in the United States Senate.
“Eastern Carolina continues to grieve the victims lost in the tragic plane crash last year,” said Sen. Tillis. “I am proud to introduce legislation to name creeks in honor of the North Carolinians who lost their lives on that fateful day. I thank Congressman Murphy for his leadership in this effort and hope my colleagues will take swift action to take up and pass this legislation.”
On February 13th, 2022, Eastern North Carolina witnessed a tragic plane crash off the coast of Carteret County. The Down East Remembrance Act gives the exact latitudes and longitudes of six creeks on federal land and renames them after six of the following passengers: Noah Styron, age 15; Hunter Parks, age 45; Kole McInnis, age 15; Stephanie Fulcher, age 42; Jacob Taylor, age 16; and Daily Shepherd, age 15.
