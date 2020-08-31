BAYVIEW — TheN.C. Department of Transportation has reported that five employees on the Pamlico River ferry route between Bayview and Aurora have tested positive for COVID-19.
The five employees are currently recovering at home under quarantine for a minimum of 14 days, the department said in a release. They last worked on the route Aug. 24. Four other employees that were in contact with the crew have not tested positive, but are also under quarantine.
The Beaufort County Health Department and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services have been notified of the positive tests. The M/V Floyd Lupton, which currently runs the Pamlico River route, has been cleaned extensively using COVID-19 cleaning procedures.
The terminals at Bayview and Aurora have also been cleaned and sanitized since the positive tests. During the pandemic, all ferries have undergone frequent cleanings while in service, NCDOT says.
Service on the Pamlico River ferry route will not be affected. All ferry crews are required to wear face coverings when on board, while passengers are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing and wear face coverings while on ferry decks or in passenger lounges.
Passengers who think they might have been exposed to the virus can contact the Beaufort County Health Department at 252-946-1902.
