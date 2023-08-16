EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol has obtained what patrol leader Dale Baquer calls “the most updated technology in sea turtle world.”
The devices, called Dolphin Ears, will allow patrol members – all volunteers in a nonprofit organization – to listen to probable sea turtle hatchlings inside their nests, cluing nest-sitters on when the nests are about to hatch.
“They are hydrophones that will allow us to hear hatchlings communicating by chirps and moos,” Baquer said Tuesday. “We will hear them moving out of shells and starting to emerge.
“The hydrophones are buried in the beach sand at nest level, away from the nest to avoid any type of interference with the nests and eggs,” Baquer said. “We look forward to hopefully sharing sounds with you all.”
The patrol’s work is authorized, and members are trained, by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, the state agency that oversees the state’s program to monitor the federally protected turtles, including the mothers that come ashore in the summer and fall to put in nests containing eggs that generally hatch through late fall.
According to a 2014 article by Rachel Nuwer in Smithsonian Magazine, research has indicated the hatchlings might be communicating with each in order to time their emergence as a survival mechanism, because the more that emerge at one time, the more likely it is that some will avoid predators and make it to the ocean.
While sea turtle advocates and protectors point out that beach-facing lights, trash, holes on the beach and sand structures can impeded mother turtles and hatchlings, the Smithsonian Magazine article states that, “Noise pollution could be affecting them, too.”
Experts estimate that only about one in 1,000 hatchlings survive to adulthood.
Baquer said Tuesday that N.E.S.T. (Network for Endangered Sea Turtles) has used stethoscopes, then hydrophones to listen in on nests.
“By learning different sounds, the devices can detect communication while turtles are in the shells and moving around and start to emerge. It could eventually lead to shorter nest sitting times.”
The Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol members, like volunteers in the other Bogue Banks towns, spend countless hours at night “nest-sitting.”
Baquer said the devices might also put volunteer nest-sitters at ease, knowing the hatchlings are OK.
Baquer said the Dolphin Ears have long cables, allowing volunteers to sit at a safe distance away from the nest to listen.
The devices cost $499 each.
“We are fortunate enough to purchase them through donations,” Baquer said. “We have one already and three more on order, so all four nest response teams will have them on hand.”
They will be in use for the rest of this season.
“They do take a bit of getting used to,” Baquer said Tuesday. “We are excited to become familiar with all the different sounds. This will be controlled and not allowed by just anyone on the beach as the safety of our nests are our first priority.”
