Emerald Isle scales back lifeguard service as peak tourism season winds down

EMERALD ISLE — With schools opening and the height of tourism season winding down, Emerald Isle is adjusting its lifeguard service on the beach.
Through the peak season in June, July and early August, there have been eight guards on duty along the 12-mile strand, two at each of the major accesses and at least four roaming the sandy beach. But in a post on the town’s website, officials said that changed Wednesday.
“Lifeguards will continue to be on the beach strand daily through September. Beginning (Wednesday) August 18 to (Tuesday) August 31 there will be five or six lifeguards on the beach strand Monday through Thursday, and there will be six on duty Friday through Sunday to best serve our residents and visitors,” the post reads.
Furthermore, from Wednesday, Sept. 1 through Thursday, Sept. 30, there will be four lifeguards on the strand Monday through Thursday and five on duty Friday through Sunday.
In addition to the expected decline in visitation in August and September, the town cited the fact that many of the lifeguards hired for this season are returning to school or to their primary jobs.
William Matthias, coordinator of the ocean rescue team, said Thursday it has been a good summer on the beach, with the number of dispatched rescues down compared to previous years.
“This can be attributed to a beautiful summer and calmer ocean environment,” he said in an email. “This, coupled with education from our Ocean Rescue Team and the Town of Emerald Isle through preventative lifeguarding, has reduced the number of dispatched water rescues.”
He said the town was able to maintain a full staff of 20 guards through the summer. All were trained and certified to U.S. Lifesaving Association standards.
Mr. Matthias also said he believes the town’s efforts to educate beachgoers about the ocean warning flag system helped.
“Through speaking with individuals and groups along the beach strand throughout the summer season, we feel that water safety warning flags were noticed and heeded by the public,” he said.
The beach warning flag system will remain in place through October. Yellow flags signify normal conditions when caution is still advised, red flags mean conditions are hazardous – usually because of rip currents – and double-red flags mean no one should be in the ocean without a flotation device. Violation of the double-red flag ban can result in fines. A purple flag warns of the presence of potentially harmful marine life, such as the stinging Portuguese man-of-war or sharks.
Lifeguards hit the beach April 8, the earliest they have ever been deployed in Emerald Isle, which hired 20 for the summer.
That is up from 16 in 2019, when two Wake Forest teenagers drowned Easter weekend. Four individuals drowned during the summer in 2018.
So far this year, one person has drowned. A Virginia man lost his life Aug. 2 while in the ocean off the 2000 block of Ocean Drive.
Mr. Matthias said he and others don’t feel there were any problems with the system this year, but, he added, “After each summer season, our team meets to analyze our current program and look for areas of improvement in regard to the safety of our citizens and visitors.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
