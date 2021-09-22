School board will meet
The Carteret County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the Croatan High School auditorium to consider health and wellness protocols regarding COVID-19, including operational guidance, for the 2021-22 school year.
Beaufort committee meets Thursday
The Beaufort Harbor and Waterways Master Plan Advisory Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday via Zoom.
To join the meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81604347091?pwd=b3hma05BSFhYZ0xqMjNPS2N0SG9pUT09.
An agenda for the meeting wasn’t immediately available.
