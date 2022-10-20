CARTERET COUNTY — There was a steady stream of voters at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport, one of three early voting sites in the county that opened Thursday for the 2022 statewide general election.
There had been 138 ballots cast by 11 a.m. at Fort Benjamin Park, according to Chief Judge Penny Liebhaber.
“It’s been a steady pace since we opened at 8 a.m.,” she said. “Everybody has been pleasant and wonderful so far.”
The same trend was reported at all three voting places, according to Carteret County Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish.
“I think it’s been steady at all three locations so far today,” she said. “The first day is typically the busiest.”
One-stop early voting will be available in the county through Nov. 5. The regular Election Day will be Nov. 8.
Voters may cast their ballots at any of the three locations open for early voting. They are: Board of Elections, 1702 Live Oak St., Suite 200, Beaufort; Fort Benjamin Park at 100 McQueen Ave., Newport; and Western Park at 275 Old Hwy 58, Cedar Point.
One-stop voting hours at all of the sites are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On the final day of one-stop voting, Nov. 5, hours of operation at all sites will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Early voting allows voters to cast an absentee ballot in person prior to Election Day at any one-stop location, versus voting at their specific polling place on Election Day. It allows for more flexibility and typically has shorter lines than Election Day polling places.
Residents who are not registered in Carteret County may also register to vote during the one-stop early voting period at any of the three locations. To use same-day registration, a person must complete a voter registration application and show an election official proof of residential address in the county. This proof of address may consist of a current and valid photo ID or any Help America Vote Act (HAVA) document showing the name and current address of the applicant.
Voters can also hand-deliver completed absentee ballots to any one-stop voting site during the early voting period. To hand-deliver an absentee ballot, simply wait in line at any one-stop location and turn in the ballot at the check-in table to be logged and received.
The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is Nov. 1.
Curbside voting is available at all one-stop sites for anyone unable to enter the voting location due to age, physical disability and physical barriers encountered at the voting place.
Those wanting to view a sample ballot or needing more details can go to carteretcountync.gov. The sample ballots are available through the voter look-up tool. A link is available on the website and printed sample ballots are also available at the Board of Elections office or at voting locations.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
