School board to hold special meeting Tuesday

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday to consider adoption of a 2019-20 final budget amendment, adoption of a continuing budget resolution for 2020-21 and other items. Action is expected to be taken during the meeting.
The board will meet in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive in Beaufort. Due to novel coronavirus safety procedures of not congregating in a group larger than 10 people, the meeting will be streamed for the public and media via YouTube.
A link for the meeting will be available on the school system’s website, carteretcountyschools.org.
Another item on the regular agenda includes the second reading and final adoption of policy revisions related to remote participation in board meetings and distribution and display of non-school materials.
In addition, the board will consider renewing a banking agreement with Wells Fargo N.A. The agreement would be from Wednesday to June 30, 2023.
There is also a closed session at the end of the meeting regarding a confidential personnel matter.
Under the consent agenda, the board will:
- Consider approval of a revised 2020-21 academic calendar for the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School that adds remote learning days required by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
- Consider endorsement of Title I, III and IV federal programs grants submissions.
- Consider approval of honors courses in elements of composition, film literature, leaders in training and naval sciences I-IV.
- Consider approval of student transfers.
