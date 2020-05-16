MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret-Craven Electric Foundation has awarded scholarships to five area high school seniors.
The students were selected from 20 applicants and will receive up to $4,000 each for four years of school. To qualify, the students had to be high school seniors and live on Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative’s lines.
The foundation earmarks scholarships for each of the public high schools – East Carteret, West Carteret, Croatan and Havelock. The fifth scholarship goes to the next highest scoring applicant among all the applications submitted, including non-public schools. Applicants were judged on financial need, scholastics, extracurricular and community activities.
This year’s winners are Blain Baugus, West Carteret High School; Cailyn Farley and Sarah Nelson, Croatan High School; Mitchell Brooks, East Carteret High School; and Simone Rogers, Havelock High School.
Ms. Baugus is the granddaughter of Donna Small. She plans to earn a science degree in natural resources, with a focus on coastal and marine science at N.C. State University.
“Living on the coast of North Carolina, I have formed a very strong bond with the marine ecosystems surrounding my home,” she said. “This bond has driven me to want to dedicate my life to protecting and sustaining the natural resources we receive from these ecosystems such as food, power, and a source of income.”
Ms. Farley is the daughter of Lori Griffin and William Farley of Peletier. She plans to major in biology on a pre-med track at Boston University.
“My ultimate goal is to become a pediatrician,” she said. “I want to begin my career working in private practice or at a hospital, and then open my own practice where family values and patient care are the most important aspects. For part of my career, I would like to work in an underprivileged area serving those whose access to health care is difficult.”
Mr. Brooks is the son of Scott and Christine Brooks of Beaufort. He is headed to NCSU this fall to major in human biology, with plans to continue his education another two years to become a physician assistant.
“The career path that I wish to focus on is six years long, so I have an expensive few years ahead of me,” he said. “This scholarship will help me and my family a lot.”
Ms. Nelson is the daughter of Jeff and Alicia Nelson of Newport. She has been accepted at NCSU, where she plans to earn an aerospace engineering degree.
“I want to be a part of something that will improve life and ensure that our planet remains viable, whether this is finding resources on other planets or developing technology to sustain our natural resources,” she said.
Ms. Rogers is the daughter of Vincent and Verneé Rogers of Havelock and will attend Elon University in the fall, where she wants to earn a degree in elementary education.
“My career goal is to be an elementary school teacher in North Carolina for at least four years,” she said. “I want to leave a positive and lasting impression on the upcoming generations. I want to inspire them to lead, learn, be creative.”
The funds for this and other grants are generated by members who voluntarily round up their electric bill each month to the nearest dollar. The foundation board, which is made up of co-op members, manages the funds. For the four-year scholarship alone, the board has granted more than $420,000 to help 105 students attend college since 2000.
