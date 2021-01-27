Sheriff’s office oversees security, screening as courthouse reopens in Carteret County

BEAUFORT — Jury trials will resume soon at the Carteret County Courthouse, and the County Sheriff’s Office is working to keep things running safe and orderly during proceedings.
Jury trials will resume thanks to an order from Chief Justice Paul Newby, a Republican who beat former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley in the November elections. The new head of the state’s highest court issued an order that went into effect Jan. 14 allowing local court systems to decide when they wish to reopen. Former Chief Justice Beasley had previously closed courts to much business due to a rise in coronavirus cases across the state.
Carteret County officials elected to resume in-person proceedings, including jury trials, and the County Sheriff’s Office is already back in full swing with security measures, including implementing coronavirus screening measures and enforcing social distancing restrictions.
Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer and Deputy Sheriff Nick Wilson said in an email to the News-Times Monday many people have remained in jail pending their trail or alternative resolution to their case while the courts were closed. In addition to providing security at the courthouse, the CCSO is also responsible for the county detention center.
For those who work in and around the courthouse, adherence to safety precautions will determine how effectively business can resume.
“We’re prepared to welcome back those that are there to conduct business,” Deputy Sheriff Wilson said. “In order to ensure that this process runs smoothly, we need the assistance of those coming to the court house to be prepared for procedures that are currently in place.”
He said the office asks only those with court business visit in person. Seating is limited in courtrooms, so attendees are asked not to bring family or friends.
“Only those that need to be inside a court room will be allowed,” Deputy Sheriff Wilson said.
Screening at entrances is also underway - along with standing requirements, like passing through a metal detector and submitting to a bag check - cloth face coverings are required, and hand washing and sanitizing is encouraged.
“We ask everyone to stay 6 feet apart from others at all times and, if possible, utilize online court resources,” Deputy Sheriff Wilson said. Those can be found at nccourts.gov.
At the courthouse Tuesday, Deputy Marvin Shadday was manning one of the security checkpoints.
“Since court started (jury trials), it’s really picked up in volume,” Deputy Shadday said. “We’re still under COVID-19 restrictions; we can only put 25 people in a courtroom.”
In order to maintain social distancing, deputies, who act as bailiff’s for the courthouse, filter court attendees in and out of the courtrooms, with overflow waiting outside the room to have their cases heard. Deputy Shadday said overall, court attendees have been understanding.
“It’s truly a mutual patience on our side and their side,” he said. “Since courts opened back up, they’ve been going until 5 p.m. (each day), sometimes past 5 p.m.”
Deputy Shadday said the courtroom occupancy limit has been the biggest challenge when it comes to managing court sessions.
“Once the social distancing restrictions can be lifted, then it will get back to normal,” he said. “The public’s going to have to bear with us. The judges, the district attorney’s office and the clerks’ office have worked together; everybody’s been really understanding, including the public.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
