CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night voted 5-0 to hire a planning director/code enforcement officer but rejected a plan by Town Manager Frank Rush to allow the person hired to also work on a contract basis for one or two other western Carteret County towns.
The board met in the town hall off Dolphin Street, and the monthly session was also available for viewing online via GoToMeeting.
Rush told the board the person hired will be tasked with the administration of all elements of the town's development services, enhanced code enforcement activities, improved customer service and communication, support for the planning board and board of adjustment, and will assist the town manager with special projects and initiatives aimed at improving the community and the town organization.
The manager estimated the annual cost of the position at $54,000 to $78,000, including salary and benefits, depending on the qualifications of the selected individual.
Commissioner Steve Martin was adamantly opposed to letting the planning director work part-time for other towns, such as Peletier, Cedar Point or Bogue.
In an interview Tuesday after the meeting, Martin explained his thinking.
“I have no intent to critique another government, but I have to do what I think is best for my town,” he said. “I’m proud that we are a self-sustaining town, and our citizens pay taxes to support the services we are able to provide.”
Cedar Point, he said, is providing services – policing by a sheriff’s deputy under contract to the town as well as garbage pickup and recycling – and could provide others if it wanted to, as it has a good and growing tax base.
Cape Carteret, Martin said, is frequently asked to help with services, such as police, for other towns, but has to look out for itself first. He also noted that for many years, Cape Carteret, Emerald Isle, Cedar Point and Bogue have chipped in money to pay for a school resource officer at White Oak Elementary School in town, based on the number of students from each town, but Peletier only chipped in for the first time last year.
Rush first proposed the planning director position in September 2022 year as a planning director/assistant to the town manager, but the board instead voted to create a planner/building inspector and code enforcement officer position, in part because the latter job likely would be financially self-sustaining through permit and inspection fees. The county has been doing the town’s building inspections for about seven years since Brandon Hawke left after holding the same position.
The town last year paid the county about $40,000 for that service. But Rush, as he did last year, said Monday that it’s very difficult to find a qualified building inspector, and he said Monday he’s been unable to find one despite a significant advertising effort.
In related action Monday night, the board voted 3-2 to appoint Don Whalen to the planning board. Jeff Waters, Don Miller and Cameron Watts voted for Whalen, while Martin and Commissioner Charlie Morgan voted for Dawn Peele.
Martin said Tuesday he and Morgan supported Peele because she lives in the Bayshore Park area, whereas Whalen lives in Star Hill, like most of the other planning board members.
“We just felt like Bayshore needs a representative on the board,” Martin said. “It wasn’t anything personal.”
There will be another vacancy on the planning board in May, and Martin said he hopes commissioners will pick someone from Bayshore.
