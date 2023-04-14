BEAUFORT - Beaufort commissioners passed a motion Monday, April 10 to approve the changing of the Stanton Landing area to the Beaufort fire district.
The move was proposed by the Carteret County Board of Commissioners and first discussed at a commissioner workshop meeting held March 27 at the Train Depot.
County commissioners believe the change would be beneficial for residents as the Beaufort Fire Station 2 is located only one mile away from the community as opposed to being several miles away from their current provider, North River Fire Department.
If added to Beaufort's fire district, emergency response times to the area are expected to improve.
Homeowners would also see an estimated 30% reduction in insurance costs due to premiums that would change with the redistricting.
During the March workshop meeting, Beaufort Fire Chief Tony Ray explained the department could cover Stanton Landing without any extra cost to the town or extra strain on personnel.
The inclusion of the community would also generate roughly $14,000 for the town due to the larger tax base, but also deprive the North River Fire Department of that money.
While the consent agenda containing the motion passed Monday with relatively little dialogue or fanfare, Commissioner Melvin Cooper did take a moment to address his reasoning for his "aye" vote.
"I had extensive conversations with the fire chief as well as our manager Todd," Cooper said. "The county, who had said they are providing 'x' amount of dollars to the North River Fire Department, should truly carry out what they are saying in terms of the dollar figure. I know we don't represent North River, but it seems when we were in our last meeting, the concern was on the human end of things -- that equity is spread across all bases, regardless of where you live, that all are provided the same amount of fire protection, as well as funding."
Stanton Landing is a gated community located along the Intracoastal Waterway just south of Sea Gate Marina in Newport and approximately eight miles north of downtown Beaufort.
Now that the proposed district change has passed the first hurdle from Beaufort's commissioners, the issue will be further discussed Monday, April 17, by the County Board of Commissioners.
If approved then, the change would go into effect July 1, 2023.
