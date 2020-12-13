Atlantic Beach panel approves site plan for Oceanana redevelopment

ATLANTIC BEACH — Plans to redevelop the Oceanana fishing pier, motel and mobile home park property can now move forward for the developers to pursue state permits.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council met for its regular work session Thursday in the town hall boardroom at 125 West Fort Macon Road and online via Zoom. During the meeting, the council unanimously approved the proposed major site plan for three lots that make up the Oceanana fishing pier, motel and mobile home park properties. The developers, which include Mayor Trace Cooper, want to redevelop the three lots at 700 East Fort Macon Road, removing the existing structures and building 17 townhouses, 127 condominium units, a new pier house and a swimming pool.
The existing fishing pier will remain.
The mayor recused himself from the meeting when the Oceanana site plan came up Thursday. There was some discussion about whether Councilman Austin Waters needed to recuse himself, since he owns neighboring property, but the council determined it wasn’t necessary.
Town Planning and Zoning Director Michelle Eitner said town staff has received a lot of comments about the proposed redevelopment.
“Mostly it’s shock that they’re finally moving forward with redevelopment,” she said. Some concerns have been raised, however, on the proposed location of a package wastewater treatment plant.
The existing plan includes a treatment plant on the northwest corner of the Oceanana property. When Mr. Waters made the motion to approve the plan, it was with an attached request that the developers relocate the treatment plant and the project’s dumpster corral to a location where they wouldn’t affect the neighboring residential property to the west.
This won’t be the last time the plan comes before the council for approval; after the work session, Town Manager David Walker said the site plan will require a second phase of approval after developers have received state permits.
The Oceanana redevelopment plan was one of two the council took action on at the Thursday work session. It also unanimously approved, with two separate motions, major site plan amendments for the Crystal View Condominium complex on West Fort Macon Road and for the Tackle Box Tavern on Atlantic Boulevard.
The amendment to the Crystal View plan changes the active open space from shared access of the existing swimming pool to a horseshoe court directly south of a proposed third condo building. The Tackle Box Tavern plan amendment re-combines two previously subdivided lots back into one and connects the existing bar to a proposed restaurant, instead of making the restaurant a separate building.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.