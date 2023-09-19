A Peletier man is facing a murder charge for a drug overdose death that happened in January.
Deputies charged Blake Perkins, 31, with second-degree murder and death by distribution.
Perkins sold Joshua Adams methamphetamines laced with fentanyl.
The 35-year-old Adams, who lived in Cedar Point, died from the overdose.
Perkins, who is from Peletier, is being held without bond and is scheduled to have his first court appearance on today.
