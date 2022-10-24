CEDAR POINT — The Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department at 140 Sherwood Ave. in Cedar Point will hold an open house Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon until 4 p.m.
Those who attend will be able to meet the first responders who serve and protect them and save many lives.
They will also be able to tour the department, which has a second station in Stella, and see all the equipment the firefighters and EMS personnel use. They’ll learn about fire and life safety and be able to ask questions and get answers from first responders.
The department serves the towns of Bogue, Cedar Point, Cape Carteret and Peletier, plus unincorporated areas in the county in and around those towns, including Stella.
The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency Board of Directors, which oversees the department, is comprised of representatives from Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point and Peletier, plus the county. Its members are appointed by those local government entities.
Kevin Hunter has been the chief of the department since 2012. The department is funded primarily by property taxes within the district, which are 10 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation in Stella and 5 cents per $100 for EMS and 6 cents per $100 for fire service districtwide.
The department’s budget for 2022-23 is more than $3 million.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.