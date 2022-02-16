'Pray for Down East': Communities show outpouring of support for families, friends, school of plane crash victims

HARKERS ISLAND — As families, students and the community continue to grieve the loss of six Down East residents, four of which were East Carteret High School students, plus two Greenville residents, in a plane crash Sunday afternoon, an incredible outpouring of support has begun across the county and state.
From a sea of blue and gold ribbons –the colors of ECHS – on businesses, homes and mailboxes, to numerous prayer vigils and fundraisers, it seems Carteret County and the state are collectively wrapping their arms around the victims’ families and East Carteret High School.
One example is at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island, which has set up a special fund for the families.
“We are amazed how communities all around us are offering their concerns in ways great and small. From blue ribbons on mailboxes to blue-gold day at neighboring high schools, this heartache is being shared by everyone we know,” wrote museum director Karen Amspacher in a Tuesday evening post.
“Therefore, as of this (Tuesday) afternoon, the Core Sound Museum, with the approval of all the Down East families involved with Sunday’s plane crash, has established a Core Sound Family Fund for the victims of this tragic accident.”
Ms. Amspacher said the financial support will go to help meet expenses and other family needs associated with the disaster. Funds received will be held in a special agency account and disbursed as needed to each family.
Contributors will receive an authorized receipt for their non-deductible donations. Immediate family members will receive a full accounting of monies received and disbursements made, according to Ms. Amspacher.
“The Core Sound Museum will continue to respectfully help the people of Down East Carteret County in the weeks and months ahead,” she continued. “We are thankful for the outpouring of support locally and from across the region.”
The passengers onboard the plane were identified Tuesday as Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, of Sea Level; Ms. Fulcher’s son Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, of Sea Level; Ms. Fulcher’s partner Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, of Sea Level; Noah Lee Styron, 15, of Cedar Island; Michael Daily Shepard, 15, of Atlantic; Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, of Atlantic; pilot Ernest “Teen” Durwood Rawls, 67, of Greenville; and Mr. Rawls’ son Jeffrey Worthington Rawls, 28, of Greenville.
Another effort to help the families of those in the crash is under way at Lookout Grocery in Smyrna, which is collecting money that will go directly to the victims’ families. In addition, the store, with assistance from numerous businesses, is raffling off donated items. Raffle tickets are $5 each for a variety of gifts. There is also an opportunity to win a gun from EJW in Morehead City with the purchase of a $10 ticket.
Tickets can be purchased at the store. Plus, the store has set out sympathy cards that can be signed for each of the families.
Summer Martin of Harkers Island, who helped organize the store’s fundraisers, said Wednesday, “We’re just trying to do what we can to help out. We’re a tight community.”
One couple from Newport, who donated $140 and received a large amount of raffle tickets, said, “We live in Newport and we really don’t know them, but it’s such a tragic thing. We wanted to show our support and respect for the families and teenagers.”
In Atlantic, Brenda Lowdermilk, chairperson of the Atlantic Civic and Beautification Committee, was busy putting blue ribbons on light poles throughout the community on Wednesday. They also placed blue ribbons on the community’s sign.
“We plan to put up eight geese with the names of each person lost in the plane crash,” she said. “We also plan to put a large wooden straight back chair with a large goose in it at the sign. We plan to put a camouflage coat and hat on the chair because the boys loved hunting and fishing.”
Ms. Lowdermilk, a native of Down East who has lived in Atlantic many years, said she knows the families and wanted to support them.
“I knew them well,” she said. “I’m still in a fog. Did it really happen? It’s such a shock. It’s by far the most devastating tragedy I can remember in Atlantic.”
At the U.S. Post Office in Atlantic, postal worker Mia Wright, who is a 1987 graduate of East Carteret High School, donned a blue ribbon on a gold top Wednesday.
“I’ve known these families many years. Stephanie (Fulcher) was a very good friend,” she said. “She was a delight to everyone who knew her. She was happy and very special to me. I am going to miss her.”
In the meantime, schools across the county and state supported East Carteret on Wednesday by wearing the school’s blue and gold colors. There’s also been an outpouring of condolences coming from schools.
ECHS principal Jay Westbrook said Wednesday he was deeply touched by the show of support for the students and families.
“When I thought about how great it was to have our sister high schools supporting us during this time of tragedy, my first thought was, ‘We are Carteret Strong!’ But, to see that wave of support that started at West Carteret to grow to the level that it has across the state and other places means a lot to our staff, students, and families at East Carteret,” he said. “We are happy there are a lot of Mariners in the community, the region, and the state today.”
ECHS trades and industry teacher Zach Davis, who had one of the students in his class last year and hired the student to work with him on his shrimp boats, agreed.
“It’s very comforting and it’s hard to find the words to express how much it means to us,” he said. “I feel so bad for the families. I feel so good to come from a county that is supportive of each other. This is a different storm from the previous hurricanes but it’s a storm and it’s tough. I know we’ll get through it together. I have one of his best friends in my class right now and he’s a nephew of one of the people in the plane. He showed up for class today and I told him, ‘We’re going to carry you across the bridge together, whatever it takes.’”
Mr. Davis added that he was among the privately owned boats that went out to search for the plane when it was reported missing on Sunday afternoon.
“That was an easy decision to make,” he said. “We all wanted to help.”
Those wanting to donate to families through Core Sound Waterfowl Museum can do so by mail at CSWM, Family Fund, PO Box 556, Harkers Island, NC 28531, or online at https://www.coresound.com/ways-to-give.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
