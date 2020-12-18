K-9 officer Draco joins Cape Carteret PD

CAPE CARTERET —"Raise your right paw … and repeat after me…”
Thus, began the swearing-in ceremony Monday night for Cape Carteret’s newest police officer. The thing was, the new officer was Draco, who’s been in training for many months at Creative K-9 LLC in Maysville to be Cape Carteret’s first K-9 officer.
Draco obviously couldn’t repeat anything, much less solemnly swear to protect and observe the laws of the state and the town, as the police oath of office requires. But he must have responded in some way to Mayor Will Baker, who swore him in to the police force during the board of commissioners’ regular monthly meeting, conducted via GoToMeeting.
“That was a ‘Yes,’ I guess,” the mayor said. “Congratulations. Good boy.”
Draco even got a badge.
Tuesday, after the meeting, the mayor said he’d enjoyed the brief ceremony in the town hall, even though because of the coronavirus pandemic, almost no one else was there.
“I love dogs, I’m a dog-lover,” he said.
As for the absence of attendees, the mayor said he, like almost everyone else, is tired of it and especially tired of conducting meetings virtually.
“I feel like I’m running a three-ring circus,” Mayor Baker said of having to call on commissioners and public speakers who are in different locations, a few in town hall and most checking in by computers with video or by phone.
“I can’t wait for this to be over, so we can see each other face-to-face,” Mayor Baker said.
As for Draco, Mayor Baker said he thinks the dog is a great addition to the town’s police department.
“He’s been in training and I understand he’s really good at tracking,” he said. “I’m looking forward to him getting to work and ‘earning his keep.’”
Town commissioners approved the purchase of Draco, a German Shephard, in 2019, using money from a grant obtained by Sgt. David Walden, who is his handler.
In addition to tracking, he’s been trained in drug interdiction, but not for detection of cannabis because of changing laws in many states.
A number of local businesses and residents have donated their time and resources to support Draco’s care, including food and veterinary care and a cage for him in Sgt. Walden’s patrol car.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
