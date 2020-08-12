Airport authority OKs contract execution for fuel tanks

BEAUFORT — With a loan agreement recently approved by the N.C. Local Government Commission, the Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority can move forward with the purchase and installation of tanks for a fuel farm at the Michael J. Smith Field Airport.
The airport authority held a special meeting via Zoom Thursday to consider authorizing the airport’s engineering firm Talbert & Bright to proceed with execution of the contract for the fuel tank purchase. After a brief discussion, the authority voted unanimously to grant the authorization.
The airport authority is borrowing $600,000 from the county for the purchase and installation of the fuel tanks. The authority will pay the county back over four years using federal non-primary entitlement grant funds from the Federal Aviation Administration, which will ultimately cover the entire project cost.
The LGC approved the loan agreement between the authority and the county Aug. 4, a necessary step before the tanks can be purchased.
“The actual loan document is being prepared by the county attorney, and then once it’s ready and Chairman (Pat) Joyce signs it, the money will be in our account, so I think we feel comfortable with moving forward with the authorization,” Interim Airport Manager Jesse Vinson said during the authority’s special meeting.
The apparent low bidder for the fuel tanks is J.F. Acquisition LLC with a bid of $485,000. The contract for site work has already been awarded and construction is beginning this month.
Mr. Joyce said the airport tentatively plans to have the fuel farm up and running by the new year, but the timeline is not firm at this point.
Also during the airport authority’s special meeting last week, Mr. Joyce gave members an update on a federal grant to reconstruct 28 hangars that were damaged or destroyed during hurricanes Florence and Dorian. The airport received notification in July it’s being awarded the grant, and Mr. Joyce and Mr. Vinson have started working with grant officials on various requirements the airport must fulfill before it can proceed with the repairs.
“It’s going to be a lengthy process,” Mr. Joyce said. “We have 33 months to complete the project from start to finish, and it’s going to be a real challenge to do this the way they’re asking.”
Mr. Joyce said the grant requires the airport to front all costs for rebuilding and repairing the hangars, with the grant funds used as a reimbursement. The grant provides nearly $3.3 million, and with a local match of $821,950, the airport has around $4 million total for the project.
Because the airport does not keep large sums of money on hand, it will likely need to borrow the money from the county or open a line of credit with a bank to be able to pay the project costs upfront. Mr. Joyce said that shouldn’t necessarily pose a problem, but it is an extra step the airport wasn’t expecting when it applied for the federal grant.
Engineering fees also aren’t covered by the grant, Mr. Joyce noted. He said the airport plans to use part of the money from a settlement with the county’s insurance company over the hangars to help pay engineering costs. The majority of the $1,050,000 settlement will go toward providing the nearly $822,000 local match, with remaining funds going toward making up any funding shortfalls.
One of the first steps the airport must take before it can demolish the damaged hangars is relocating the control vault for the airfield lighting, a project which will cost an estimated $150,000 and is covered by the grant. The airport is also working with Duke Energy on developing an updated master plan for providing power to all existing and future hangars.
“We’re going to try to figure out how to get this done and meet all the criteria,” Mr. Joyce said. “…We’ve got it all started, and it’s going to take some time to figure it out.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
