Newport council to meet
The Newport Town Council will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. The meeting is open to the public, and social distancing restrictions will be observed.
Anyone interested in participating in the work session via Zoom may do so by requesting an invitation from Assistant Town Manager Teresa Fulk. Ms. Fulk may be reached by email at tfulk@townofnewport.com.
Council to meet Thursday
The Atlantic Beach Town Council will meet for its regular work session at 2 p.m. Thursday in the town hall boardroom at 125 West Fort Macon Road.
The meeting is open to the public, and social distancing restrictions will be observed. Anyone interested in participating in the work session via Zoom may do so by clicking the link available at the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
MHC Board of Adjustment to meet Thursday
The Morehead City Board of Adjustment will convene Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the municipal building for a regular meeting.
The board will consider a request from Guerry Stirling Willis, on behalf of Unitarian Coastal Fellowship Church, for a special-use permit to establish a church 2900 Bridges St. Along with the special-use request, the church is seeking a variance from the Unified Development Ordinance for a reduction in parking requirements and variances for a reduction in setback requirements.
The board also has one item of unfinished business to consider Thursday —approval of the order for a special-use permit at 1109 N. 20th St. The board held a hearing on the case at its October meeting.
