Construction rolls on at new city hall building

MOREHEAD CITY — Construction is continuing on schedule at the new city hall building on Bridges Street as officials say it’s on track to be fully operational by September at the latest.
The city broke ground on the approximately $7.6 million building project in February 2020, with Daniels & Daniels Construction Co. of Goldsboro taking the lead on construction. Morehead City Public Services Director Daniel Williams gave the News-Times and members of the Morehead City Council a tour of the unfinished building Friday morning, though Diane Warrender was the only council member to attend.
Once complete, the new city hall will consolidate all government functions under one roof for the first time in decades, with the exception of the fire/EMS and police departments, which have their own dedicated buildings. The city’s offices are currently split between the old city hall building on Arendell Street and the municipal building on S. 8th Street.
The first floor of the new building will house the city’s water and sewer, planning and inspections, public services and finance departments. Mr. Williams said most people who visit city hall do so to either pay a bill or apply for a building permit, so those functions will be easily accessible to visitors.
“They can just come right up to the window and do their business without having to go upstairs or anything,” he said.
Administration, including the mayor and council, city manager and city clerk’s offices are on the second floor, along with the city council’s chambers, where meetings will be held. The council will be seated on a raised dais in the front of the room, with plenty of space for attendees to gather. The chambers will also be outfitted with audio-visual equipment so meetings can be streamed to the public online with ease.
“(The coronavirus pandemic) and all the Zoom meetings and everything have made us rethink all of that,” Mr. Williams noted.
The building is approximately 22,000 square feet in size and is meant to accommodate future growth the city may experience down the line. Mr. Williams pointed out a number of “flex spaces” throughout city hall that can be used for a variety of purposes, including as desk areas for potential future employees.
The new building also has several features that make it hurricane-ready in the event of a future storm, including a backup generator and a shower in case staff end up sheltering there for multiple days at a time. A designated conference room equipped with five television screens will serve as the city’s emergency operations center, and there is ample room for staff to shelter in the building, if needed.
The facility itself sits at the location of the former Charles Wallace building on the 1100 block of Bridges Street, and Mr. Williams said the new building design is meant to resemble that of the historic structure. The front façade features tall, vertical windows reminiscent of the old school building, and details like a medallion and scroll design were added to the building.
“The outside of the building is the Charles Wallace building all over again,” Mr. Williams said.
There will also be a tribute to Charles Wallace, a businessman and early mayor of Morehead City, inside the new city hall, with pieces of wood flooring from the original building being used to construct a tribute piece along the main staircase in the new city hall. Mr. Williams said he hopes to fill the walls of the new building with artwork telling the story of Morehead City, including old photographs and posters from past N.C. Seafood Festival events.
Overall, Mr. Williams said he’s excited for the new city hall building, a project which has been in the works for more than a decade. He said he feels it looks nice and will serve its function well.
“This is nice, it’s professional, but it’s not overdone,” he said. “When you build a city hall, you have to draw that fine line where it looks nice but you’re not wasting taxpayer money. And I think we’ve struck that balance here.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
