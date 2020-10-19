BEAUFORT — Due to a recent local surge in COVID-19 cases, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular monthly meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
The county issued a public notice Thursday evening alerting residents of the change in meeting venue, noting there would be no meeting place where members of the public can physically gather this month. The board typically meets in person in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort.
Members of the public can join the Zoom meeting using the link carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/86710554713?pwd=TW1xRWY0c2ZzQjVCYk5rR1IWL0ZzUT09, passcode 028516, or by calling +1 312-626-6799 or +1 929-205-6099, Zoom ID 867-1055-4713, passcode 028516.
The county said the meeting may also be livestreamed on Facebook and then archived to the county website, carteretcountync.gov, after the meeting. The Facebook broadcast can be accessed at facebook.com/CarteretCounty/live.
Members of the public who would like to share a comment should send their remarks, along with their name and address, to Board of Commissioners Clerk Rachel Hammer at rachel.hammer@carteretcountync.gov. Comments may also be mailed to her attention at 302 Courthouse Square, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Comments should be limited to three minutes and must be received by 5 p.m. Monday. County Manager Tommy Burns will read the comments aloud during the public comment time.
The board has experimented with meeting formats to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including previously meeting by Zoom. For the past several months, however, commissioners have met in the boardroom as usual, but with capacity limits and extra spacing between audience members. All meetings are also broadcast live on Facebook.
Included on the agenda for the board’s upcoming meeting is a public hearing to consider a request to rezone a 69.47-acre, county-owned property at 241 Morada Bay Drive, Newport, from R-20 (single-family residential) district to B-1 (general business) district. The property in question was purchased earlier this year in partnership with the N.C. Coastal Federation and is intended to be used for passive recreation and conservation purposes.
The board will also consider two bids to purchase county-owned land. One request is for land at 151 Country Club Lane, lot 30 and 31, in the Sea Gate subdivision in Newport, and the other involves land at 136 Dolphin Way in Beaufort. In each case, the county may either accept or reject the bids.
Other agenda items include:
- Adoption of the consent agenda.
- Acknowledging county employees with an October birthday.
- Presentation of a resolution honoring John Cooper Mason.
- A request that the Peer Recovery Center be placed under the umbrella of Hope Mission.
- Appointments to boards and commissions.
A full agenda packet is available to view online at carteretcountync.gov/AgendaCenter.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.