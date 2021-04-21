Carteret County teen plans trash trawl event for Saturday

BEAUFORT — Anyone who is interested in cleaning up the area’s waterways while competing for the chance to win prizes is invited to take part in the inaugural Carteret County Trash Trawl this Saturday.
Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m. at the Gallants Channel annex property in Beaufort at 293 West Beaufort Road extension. The cleanup takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with trash weigh-in beginning at 2 p.m. and an awards ceremony to follow.
The person or team who collects the most trash will receive a $50 gift certificate to Floyd’s 1921 restaurant in Morehead City, and second and third places will receive $25 gift certificates. There will be food trucks on site during the event and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Interested participants should bring a non-motorized boat, such as a kayak, paddleboard or sailboat, and organizers will provide other cleanup materials the day of the event. Those without access to a non-motorized boat are invited to participate by collecting trash on land in the Gallants Channel area.
The event was entirely devised and organized by Ryan Mroch, a 14-year-old Morehead City Middle School student and member of Scouts BSA Troop 446 and Sea Scout Ship 7730. He said he drew inspiration from the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament when coming up with the idea for the cleanup event.
“I wanted to make it similar to Big Rock but for collecting trash instead of fish,” he told the News-Times, adding he hopes the event turns into an annual affair.
In addition to gift certificates, the top three trash collectors will receive a handmade starfish trophy Ryan created by melting down aluminum cans.
The event ties in with Ryan’s pursuit of a top Scout honor, the William T. Hornaday Silver Medal. To achieve the rare and prestigious honor, a Scout has to complete four Eagle-level service projects focused on environmental topics, such as conservation, fish and wildlife management and pollution control. There is also a research component for the award.
Last year, BSA announced it is discontinuing the Hornaday award and replacing it with the BSA Distinguished Conservation Service Award, which has slightly relaxed requirements.
Ryan’s father, Ray Mroch, said they were disappointed to learn BSA is doing away with the Hornaday Silver Medal, which awarded to only around 1,200 people over its 100-year history, but Ryan is still determined to see his projects through to completion.
“I’m very proud and pleased with how hard he has worked on this,” Mr. Mroch said.
Ryan has also completed projects related to composting, oyster reef building and shoreline stabilization.
For more information about the Carteret County Trash Trawl and Ryan’s other efforts, visit his website, cctrashtrawl.com.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.