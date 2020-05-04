CEDAR POINT — If a resident or business owner violates a town ordinance, he or she will no longer face possible criminal charges, only civil penalties, and the town could benefit financially, thanks to action by town commissioners Tuesday night.
After a public hearing during the commission’s monthly meeting – conducted via Zoom – the board voted to decriminalize the code of ordinances and the Unified Development Ordinance.
A handful of people virtually attended the meeting, but none commented during the public hearing.
Town Administrator David Rief explained to commissioners that, according to his research, the town has never filed criminal charges against anyone for violating an ordinance.
“It’s not something most towns do anyway,” he said, as most municipalities choose instead to work with violators to rectify the problems and move on.
It’s a generally more productive approach, the administrator said, in the short term and in terms of not alienating people over the long haul. It’s also a practical financial matter.
If a town has the criminal penalty option in its toolbox but chooses not to use it, money generated from fines for civil violations goes to the county school board.
If the municipality doesn’t have the criminal penalty option, he said, the money from civil penalty fines goes to the town.
In most cases, Mr. Rief said, that’s not financially significant because the violations are misdemeanors punishable by fines of $50 or $100.
The issue gets more complicated, he said, when a violator opts not comply and daily fines add up. In some rare cases, it becomes a considerable amount of revenue that can help a town.
Mr. Rief is a former municipal attorney, as well as a former a building inspector and code enforcement officer for Cape Carteret. Earlier this month in a budget work session he asked Cedar Point commissioners to consider hiring a full-time building inspector/code enforcement officer for fiscal year 2020-21, which will begin Wednesday, July 1.
The county currently does inspections under contract with the town.
But during the budget work session, Mr. Rief told commissioners a full-time inspector/code enforcement officer can generate enough money in fees to pay for the position, especially in a town like Cedar Point, where there has been a lot of development in recent years.
The town, he said, has been generating an average of $72,000 per year in county revenue from inspection fees since 2008, and growth and development are continuing.
“If we decriminalize (the ordinances) the town gets to keep the revenue and it helps fund the cost of code enforcement,” he said during the Tuesday night meeting.
The motion by Commissioner Pam Castellano to enact the change passed 4-0.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
