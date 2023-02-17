MOREHEAD CITY — From welding to nursing, about 800 county eighth-graders checked out a vast array of future job and education opportunities Feb. 15 during the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Expo at the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
Nearly 30 booths, featuring high school and community college programs focused on various careers, filled the civic center.
Allison Dees, director of Career and Technical Education for the county school system, said, “We’re showcasing high school opportunities, careers and technical programs, as well as Carteret Community College (CCC) and Career and College Promise programs available as our eighth-graders prepare to enter high school.”
Bena Mann, career coach at CCC, said, “We’re hoping the eighth-grade students see there is a multitude of careers out there for them to explore. Something like this lets them know there are a lot of opportunities out there. We also want them to connect their high school choices with their career interests.”
Morehead City Middle School eighth-grader Anna Claire Oakes was checking out a high school carpentry booth.
“I want to be an architect and contractor and I like working with power tools,” she said. “I think the expo is a good idea to help everybody figure out what they would like to take in high school and do for a career.”
Morehead City Middle School eighth-grader Aniya Manuel, who was exploring health science booths, said, “It’s interesting. I’ve learned about products you should not put on your face and learned how to put together a stomach, liver and lungs. I also learned about CPR. I think I want to do something with criminal investigation, but I’m still not sure.”
MCMS eighth-grader Veer Thakore was trying his hand at a welding simulator.
“I think I’m learning a lot about what I might want to do and what to do in college,” he said.
West Carteret High School construction trades instructor Michael Litaker said offering the CTE Expo was a great way to get eighth-graders thinking about their futures.
“Half of life is getting to experience something. If you don’t know about the opportunities out there, you won’t know what may be possible,” he said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.