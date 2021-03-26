HARKERS ISLAND — Visitors to Cape Lookout National Seashore will have to view the lighthouse from the outside only for a time, as the lighthouse is closed to the public for repairs and may not reopen until 2023.
The National Park Service at Cape Lookout National Seashore announced Friday that engineers discovered serious concerns during a pre-season safety inspection of the lighthouse in February. The engineers found problems with the flooring and rails on the lighthouse gallery, as well as separations between the iron stairs and masonry, cracks in the iron landing plates and separation from the iron stairs and the central support.
As a result of these safety issues, the lighthouse will not be open for climbing this season and likely next season, as well. The Cape Lookout Lighthouse Keepers Quarters museum, located near the base of the lighthouse, will remain open.
NPS Cape Lookout Superintendent Jeff West said told the News-Times Friday he doesn’t expect this will hurt visitation at the cape, though it may be discouraging to “lighthouse aficionados.”
“It (the lighthouse) was closed last year due to COVID-19, and we had an increase in visitation,” Mr. West said. “Everybody likes to bring friends and relatives (to the lighthouse) when they visit; it’s an icon.”
The park service said in its announcement the Cape Lookout lighthouse is scheduled to undergo a major renovation, starting in the fall/winter, that will address these issues and many other needed repairs. A reopening date has not yet been set.
“As plans are finalized for the renovation, we will provide dates for the scheduled re-opening,” the park service said. “We expect the renovation to take two years.”
One Harkers Island resident and historian is glad that the lighthouse is getting these repairs. Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center Curator Karen Amspacher said in an interview Friday with the News-Times she’s thankful the park service has the funds to repair the lighthouse.
“It’s more important to preserve it than for people to climb it,” she said.
Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Jim Browder seemed to share Ms. Amspacher’s opinion. He said he doesn’t think the closure will hurt tourism for Carteret County, though some people may be disappointed they can’t climb the lighthouse.
“It’s disappointing, but understandable,” Mr. Browder said. “We (tourism authority officials) want to maintain a safe environment, and we think it will be great once it (the repair project) is done.”
Mr. West said that the lighthouse will remain closed during these repairs. However, he also stressed that other landmarks, such as the keeper’s quarters museum, will be open.
The Cape Lookout Lighthouse stands 163 feet tall and was designed and constructed between 1857–1859. Since then, there have been numerous times the lighthouse has undergone repairs and upgrades to various aspects of the tower.
Recent repairs to the tower include repairs to the cast iron flooring and rails around the gallery. These safety-oriented repairs took place in 2010 to allow visitors to tour the iconic structure.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.