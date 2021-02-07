As growth continues along Bogue Banks, towns turn focus to infrastructure

This article is the first of a two-part series. The second part, focusing on sewer extension along the Atlantic Beach commercial corridor, publishes Feb. 8.
BOGUE BANKS — A variety of infrastructure projects on the books or in the planning stages along Bogue Banks may be symptomatic of both swelling popularity and expected growth in the island-bound towns.
Carteret County Economic Development Director Don Kirkman said Wednesday Bogue Banks is seeing “a surge in popularity as a destination for full-time residents, second homeowners, investors and leisure visitors.”
As a result, Bogue Banks municipal leaders are “proactively planning” he said, including identifying multiple infrastructure projects to support further growth.
Stormwater drainage
Amongst those projects is increased efforts to address stormwater management systems, a need long recognized by residents and government officials alike.
“All Bogue Banks municipalities are addressing pressing stormwater management challenges, which have been exacerbated by storms and heavy rainfall events in recent years,” Mr. Kirkman said.
On the west end of the island, Emerald Isle officials are working this year to plan stormwater management systems and new public facilities. Town Manager Matt Zapp said stormwater management is among the most immediate needs, as flooding already occurs in many areas during rainstorms and larger, new construction is supplanting older, smaller structures, increasing runoff.
In addition, Planning Director Josh Edmondson has noted flooding now occurs in less severe rains than in the past. It’s all a result of continued rapid growth in a town that has only about 4,000 residents full time, a figure swelling to as many as 40,000 on peak summer weekends.
“We’re working with the engineering firm Moffat & Nichol to assess stormwater needs within our town limits,” Mr. Zapp said. “We’re in the infancy of establishing a comprehensive list of needs, projects and cost estimates.”
The timeline is fluid, he continued as Emerald Isle is looking to the state and federal governments for help funding improvements.
In December, Emerald Isle commissioners voted unanimously to authorize Mr. Zapp to sign a $386,000 contract with Moffat & Nichol for development and implementation of a comprehensive stormwater management plan. He said in order to get Federal Emergency Management Agency money, the plan and its implementation will be broken into pieces and bids will be awarded in segments. There could be as many as eight to 10 small plans for specific areas, and the town is looking for bids as early as January 2022.
On the east end of the island in Atlantic Beach, officials are wrapping up a 10-year stormwater drainage improvement project.
During a Jan. 29 planning retreat for the town council, Town Manager David Walker said that after 10 years, there are two significant stormwater drainage projects remaining in their plan. One is on Bayview Avenue, while the other one is in the neighborhood of Henderson Boulevard. Town staff is looking at adding these projects to the fiscal year 2021-22 budget for funding.
Stormwater drainage is also a major focus in Pine Knoll Shores. Assistant Town Manager Julie Anderson said officials expect to complete the second phase of their major stormwater drainage improvement project by the end of February.
“The budget for that is $540,000,” she said, “partially funded with a CWMTF (Clean Water Management Trust Fund) grant and FEMA (funds).”
This phase includes installation of a drain line in the “tree street” neighborhood of Pine Knoll Shores on its east end, then connecting the line to retention ponds on the Crystal Coast Country Club golf course. Ms. Anderson also said there are two smaller drainage projects planned – one on Acorn Court and the other on Pine Knoll Boulevard.
“The budget for those is $108,000,” she noted.
Of the four municipalities on Bogue Banks, only one doesn’t own any major infrastructure. Indian Beach Town Manager Tim White told the News-Times the only infrastructure projects officials have planned this year are facilities related.
The Salter Path community is unincorporated, and usually overseen by Indian Beach officials.
Emergency services
The scope of infrastructure needs exceeds drainage, however. Emerald Isle officials established in December an exploratory emergency services task force to address growing emergency calls in the area. The town has its own fire and emergency services departments.
“The small group is comprised of select staff, two commissioners and the mayor,” Mr. Zapp said. “These officials are reviewing emergency service response statistical data.”
He thinks the process will conclude by summer, with a full report for the public and commissioners. One focus is the possible need for a new fire station and an additional emergency medical services station. The current EMS station is near the town hall, the fire stations situated on the eastern and western ends of town, respectively.
In addition to response time, the manager said another possibility is a more resilient emergency operations center, one that can withstand the force of a major hurricane. Town staff have hunkered down for years in old buildings that were not specifically built to withstand major hurricanes and have been severely damaged. The town wants to be “pricing” potential construction by July 2022, according to the goals list circulated by staff.
Meanwhile, Indian Beach commissioners have budgeted some FEMA funds for some equipment replacement for their fire department.
Pine Knoll Shores officials meanwhile are exploring improvements to their public safety building, which houses their police and fire departments, while in Atlantic Beach is constructing a new government complex to include police and fire outfits.
Utilities
In Emerald Isle, Mr. Zapp, the town manager, is thankful they do not have to address “bigger-ticket” items, such as sewer, electrical and water services.
“Our partners at Carteret-Craven Electric and Bogue Banks Water Corp. are working hard to provide reliable and cost-effective services to our community,” he said. Sewer, meanwhile is “serviced well” by private septic and package treatment plants tied to some developments.
Still, there are problems. Bogue Banks Water Corp. is having trouble keeping up with demand, particularly in the summer, and is working with the town to lease property for a new well in McLean-Spell Park, a natural area behind the town’s recreation center.
The town manager is negotiating the controversial lease, which will allow the company to build a new reverse osmosis water treatment plant to address saltwater intrusion into the Castle Hayne aquifer, particularly in the western end of town.
BBWC General Manager Seola Hill has said the company most likely needs a second new well, though there are already 10 in Emerald Isle. Concerned residents have also urged the town to find ways to limit additional development and to educate the public about conserving water. Over-irrigation is reportedly a considerable problem.
Over in Atlantic Beach, officials plan to install a system for the town’s business corridor. Read more about the effort in “Atlantic Beach works to solidify plans to extend sewer service along causeway.”
Meanwhile, Pine Knoll Shores officials have several improvements planned for the town’s water system, including a fire hydrant and valve replacement project scheduled to begin this month.
Other projects scheduled this calendar year include installing new road bores along Roosevelt Drive and Willow Road, replacing the water main along Salter Path Road from Willow Road to the connection with Atlantic Beach’s system and rehabilitating the well pump at the town well near the N.C. Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores.
One utility on Bogue Banks isn’t directly managed by the town governments: electricity. The Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative is one of the primary service providers on the island, and CCEC Communications Specialist Melissa Glenn said the cooperative has three existing substations there that deliver power to 12,500 services.
“There are 31,722 transmission and distribution poles across our system,” Ms. Glenn said, “of which 8,864 are located on Bogue Banks.”
Due to the coastal environment, the cooperative continually replaces equipment. Ms. Glenn said as old equipment wears out it’s replaces with corrosion-resistant materials, like replacing copper wiring with aluminum.
“Line and transformer replacements and upgrades are ongoing,” she said, “helping to boost electric capabilities to better serve our members and the influx of visitors to the area during the summer months.”
The cooperative also has a right-of-way maintenance plan that plays an important role in minimizing outages, according to Ms. Glenn.
“Fallen trees and branches are a major cause of widespread power outages during storms,” she said. “That’s why CCEC has a comprehensive vegetation management program that includes trimming trees in three-year cycles. Several areas along Bogue Banks area scheduled for right-of-way maintenance this year.”
Streets
Emerald Isle is also working with the N.C. Department of Transportation to find ways to alleviate the traffic jams that occur on Highway 58, especially on weekends in the summer.
The town does not favor widening Highway 58, the only road that runs the island, because many believe it would diminish the family atmosphere and make it harder to get from the sound side of town to the ocean side.
Several years ago, NCDOT installed a roundabout on the highway in front of Publix, replacing a stoplight at the town’s request. Officials believe it’s helped improve traffic flow with relatively few accidents, and have sought roundabouts at other intersections, but NCDOT has not yet funded them.
Other Bogue Banks towns are also looking at their streets, particularly the pedestrian infrastructure along them. Pine Knoll Shores has plans to extend sidewalks along Highway 58, and Atlantic Beach is also working on sidewalk and bicycle path projects.
All these infrastructure improvements are in the service of greater quality of life for a growing number of residents and visitors to Bogue Banks, officials said. Mr. Kirkman, the county’s economic development lead, said the coronavirus pandemic has caused many more people to work remotely and increased visitation opportunities.
“The trend toward remote work will definitely continue beyond the pandemic,” he said, “and we also anticipate an increase in retirees choosing to move to Bogue Banks.”
