Active COVID cases down since Friday in Carteret County, positivity rate stays below 5%

CARTERET COUNTY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Carteret County fell over the weekend as the percent positivity rate remains below the 5% threshold necessary for masks to remain optional in schools.
According to the Carteret County Health Department, there were 72 known active cases as of Monday afternoon, compared to 96 active cases Friday. The overall total ticked up by 25 to reach 8,477 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county since March 2020.
The positivity rate – the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests over the total number of tests conducted – was 4.5% Monday, down slightly from 4.6% positivity Friday. As Friday was the first time the rate dropped below 5% in several months, Carteret County Schools announced that afternoon that beginning Monday, face masks would be optional in the county’s public school facilities.
The County Board of Education, which voted in September to set 5% positivity as the benchmark move to mask-optional instruction, is set to discuss the matter more at an upcoming meeting this week.
Meanwhile, COVID hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City increased over the weekend from three Friday to six as of Monday afternoon. The health department reported the majority – five of the six – of the patients hospitalized at this time are not fully vaccinated.
Those who wish to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine can sign up for an appointment through the health department by calling 252-728-8550, option 2. The department is also offering booster shots to those who qualify.
