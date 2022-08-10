MOREHEAD CITY - Morehead City Police Department requested to update the terms for golf cart permits Tuesday, Aug. 9 at a council meeting held at city hall.
The new ordinance requires golf cart owners to pay a $25 annual fee for a permit to register their carts.
The city council also established a late fee for registration renewals received after March 31 each year and created a penalty structure for violations.
Previously registered golf carts must renew between Jan. 1 and March 31 to avoid a late registration.
Failure to comply will now result in a $25 fine for the first offense, a $50 fine and 30-day permit suspension for the second offense and a $100 fine and one calendar year permit revocation from the date of offense for the third offense.
During the meeting, Councilwoman Diane Warrender also highlighted a provision that states drivers must be over the age of 18.
Interim Police Chief Bryan Dixon explained much of the language concerning the laws for golf carts was drafted using examples from nearby towns, such as Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach.
