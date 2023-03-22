BOGUE — Bogue town council members want to make sure medically fragile residents are cared for during an emergency, such as a hurricane, and are looking at ways to assist them.
During their March 20 meeting in town hall on Chimney Branch Road, town clerk Shawne Southard said she would draft a letter to send out to residents inviting those who are medically fragile to sign up for assistance.
The board will review the letter before it’s sent. Once approved, the council will budget funds to pay for the cost of postage and other items associated with the effort.
The town’s initiative would be in addition to the county’s effort to have medically fragile residents register on their website in the event of an emergency, according to Southard.
“What if we send out a letter, then if there is an emergency we can call them and make sure they are taken care of,” she said.
The letter will invite people to sign up with town hall so officials have their information in the event of a disaster.
Council member Mike Crose agreed it was a good idea.
“That was a big issue after (Hurricane) Florence. People were stuck in their homes, and some of them with respiratory issues,” he said. “There were teams of doctors that went around, but if they didn’t know (that a resident needed help), the people may not have received help.”
Mayor Robert O’Chat, who asked that the matter be discussed during the meeting, said the town could reach out to medically fragile residents before and after a hurricane.
“We could call people and see if they need help,” Mayor O’Chat said. “We could just make sure people have places to go.”
Southard agreed.
“If we find someone who needs help, we could put them in the county system, like if someone is on oxygen and needs a generator to keep power,” she said. “We could get them help.”
Council member Albert Taylor added, “If they need help, we could direct them to the right place for assistance.”
Town attorney Donna Boggs said the town could place information on its website as well.
The concern is reaching those who don’t regularly use a computer, which is where a letter would come in.
Taylor suggested creating refrigerator magnets that people could put up that contained ways to get in contact with town hall and other emergency services.
If the list of medically fragile residents got too long, Mayor O’Chat said the town could ask for volunteers to help check on them.
He directed Southard to draft a letter for the board’s review. Once approved, the council will budget for the postage and cost of sending out letters either in the 2023-24 budget or in the current budget.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com;
