Cape Carteret conditionally approves site plan for Starbucks

CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners Monday night voted 5-0 to approve the commercial site plan for Starbucks, which plans to demolish the old PNC Bank building and construct its store in the Carteret Crossing Shopping Center.
The vote came during the Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners’ regular monthly meeting, conducted via GoToMeeting. The successful motion included a number of conditions, some recommended by the planning board earlier this month and some requested by Commissioner Mike King during the commission meeting Monday.Property owner Jason Swain, of shopping center developer Swain and Associates of Wilmington, agreed he’d comply with all of the conditions before beginning construction.
Mr. King wanted more information on signage, buffering and screening and the number of parking spaces. Planning board conditions include receipt of a copy of the Carteret County Environmental Health Department’s septic tank permit, along with assurance it will meet town regulations, and the final lighting plan.
“Our engineers … will work to make sure all of the issues are addressed,” Mr. Swain said.
The plan, which got a favorable recommendation from the planning board, does not have to be reviewed again by the planners or the commission. Instead, the company can start construction when Town Manager Zach Steffey is satisfied the conditions have been met.
Mr. Swain, in response to a question from Commissioner Jeff Waters, said he’d work with the town to get a sidewalk in front of the business.
“I’d like to thank the board very much … for the opportunity to do business in your community,” said Mr. Swain, whose company will lease the site to the popular national coffee chain. “I’ll be glad to try to help attract (other) businesses.”
Mr. Steffey and the commissioners for several years have been working to eliminate problems for new businesses in town, pushing for commercial development to ease the burden on residential property owners to pay for town services.
Commissioner Steve Martin said earlier this week he believes Starbucks will be popular and help lure other businesses to town, as did planning board Chairperson John Ritchie.
