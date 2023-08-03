EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle resident Jonathan Casey, who lives on Lee Avenue beside Archers Creek, said Wednesday he’s thinking about seeking the town’s help in eventually getting the troubled creek dredged.
Currently, the creek is designated by the state as a primary nursery area, which makes it very difficult to obtain permits from the state and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for dredging.
But Casey has been in touch with the state divisions of Marine Fisheries and Coastal Management and has been told of a process, though lengthy, that could make dredging possible.
According to Jonathan Howell, regulatory section chief for the N.C. Division of Coastal Management, it works like this: Before being granted a permit, the Coastal Resources Commission or local permitting authority must find that the applicant has complied with the following standards: (A) The location, design, and need for development, as well as the construction activities involved shall be consistent with the management objective of the Estuarine and Ocean System AEC (Rule .0203 of this subchapter) and shall be sited and designed to avoid significant adverse impacts upon the productivity and biologic integrity of coastal wetlands, shellfish beds, submerged aquatic vegetation as defined by the Marine Fisheries Commission and spawning and nursery areas.
“You can apply for a (Coastal Area Management Act) major permit to dredge Archers Creek,” Howell said in an email to Casey. “As part of the process, you can make your … points in the project narrative. I cannot tell you if the permit will be denied or issued. That is based off comments from the resource agencies (N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission and N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission) in accordance with the above rule language.
“If the permit is denied, you can apply to the (N.C.) Coastal Resources Commission for a variance from the denial, which may or may not be granted. Also, as part of the process, a permit is required from the Army Corps of Engineers and the N.C. Division of Water Resources who also have rules related to impacts to fisheries resources.”
Casey said Wednesday he doesn’t believe the creek still functions as a primary nursery area, a haven for juveniles of many marine species, including shellfish. But he also doesn’t believe he alone can afford the cost of moving through the process Howell outlined – lawyers and engineers would have to be involved – and isn’t sure enough of his neighbors along the creek would chip in enough money to pay for an effort that could be futile.
That, he said, is where town support would be necessary. The creek, he said, is important to the town – it is a tributary of Bogue Sound and runs through much of western Emerald Isle on the sound side – and provides boating access to the sound for many residents to the sound and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, which leads to the ocean through Bogue Inlet.
Casey wants to explore the possibility of the town pursuing a dredging permit and a grant to pay for it.
He said he knows it’s a long, complicated and expensive process with no guarantee of success, but believes it’s worth a try to restore a once healthy Bogue Sound tributary that has been filling with sediment for years and saw significant death of marsh grass in the early stages of the town’s ongoing effort to replace a culvert under Lee Avenue.
“Some people might think it’s selfish,” Casey said, but he believes the creek – which runs through western Emerald Isle – was once a big asset to the town, not just the property owners along it, and could be again.
Currently, he said it’s very shallow, and he’d like to see it about 6 feet deep with restored flow to keep the marsh healthy and lessen the amount of freshwater vegetation that has choked the stream in places.
Much of the time, it’s very difficult, if not impossible, to get a boat through it.
“It’s not like I want it deep enough for a Hatteras Yacht or something,” he said. “I’d just like to return it to its original depth.”
About five years ago, Casey and nearby neighbors Kevin O’Brien and Randy Mason, among others, pushed Emerald Isle to replace the culvert with a larger one to increase flow because stagnation had allowed freshwater vegetation to take over much of the marsh, slowing flow and leaving some docks high and dry at times. The new culvert is the same size as the old one.
Howell’s email also informed Casey that his office is working to mitigate “any siltation or other negative environmental effects from the replacement of the culvert project.”
“We have been in close contact with the town and its consultant (engineering firm Moffatt & Nichol) almost daily and are working with (the fisheries division) on this issue,” he wrote.
The work to replace the creek is considered a stormwater management project.
The contractor for the replacement project is Thomas Simpson Construction.
