Volunteer board deadline nears
Monday is the deadline for Beaufort residents to apply for an appointment to one of the town’s volunteer boards.
Vacancies include a position on the Historic Preservation Commission to fill an unexpired term ending in January, an in-town alternate seat on the board of adjustment to end in January 2022 and three seats with three terms on the parks and recreation advisory committee.
Applications are available online at beaufortnc.org, under “Town Hall,” then “Volunteer Boards and Commissions.”
Submit applications to Town Clerk Michele Davis by email at m.davis@beaufortnc.org by 5 p.m. Monday.
Those seeking reappointment must reapply.
Beaufort cancels meetings
The town of Beaufort has canceled two meetings set for this week.
The town planning board and the Historic Preservation Commission, both set to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, have canceled meetings, according to the town’s calendar of events.
Both boards are set to convene in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.