Consolidated board to receive COVID-19 vaccination update

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County health officials will present COVID-19 vaccination information Monday during the County Consolidated Human Services Board meeting.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., with members attending via Zoom. To attend, visit carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/89682435705?pwd=bmxld2FSN2pqUldzTUJSZjBMRTNyUT09.
Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon and Consolidated Human Services Board member Dr. Gregory Reichert will present an update on COVID-19 vaccination information.
The health department began scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for individuals aged 75 years and older this week.
In a press release, the health department announced it will begin hosting vaccination clinics Monday for those in Phase 1b, Group 1 of the state’s vaccination plan, which includes persons 75 years old and older. The vaccines will be administered by appointment only at the health department in Morehead City, with no walk-ins accepted.
Officials said the department also continues to vaccinate those in Phase 1a of the vaccine distribution plan, which includes health care workers in direct contact with COVID-19 patients, health workers administering the vaccine and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
Those falling under Phase 1a or Phase 1b, Group 1 of the vaccination plan can call 252-728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment. Due to the high volume of calls anticipated, you may need to leave a message and a staff member will call you back to schedule an appointment time.
Due to very limited vaccine supplies, the county will not vaccinate anybody outside of Phase 1a and Phase 1b, Group 1 at this time, according to the release.
To learn where individuals fall in the vaccination plan, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.
The next group to be vaccinated will be Phase 1b, Group 2, which includes health care workers and frontline essential workers 50 years and older. As the state approves for other groups or phases to be vaccinated, the health department said it will post updated information on the county website and Facebook pages.
Anyone wishing to make a public comment at Monday’s meeting should email Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman at cindy.holman@carteretcountync.gov to share their comment.
Other items on the meeting agenda include:
- A presentation by County Department of Social Services Supervisor III Patti Sigmon regarding the adult guardianship program.
- Discuss a memorandum of understanding regarding House Bill 630, which requires all counties to enter into an annual agreement with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for all social service programs excluding Medicaid. The MOU will not be final until it is approved by the county commission later in January.
- Consider a co-responder grant application with Integrated Family Systems.
- Hear reports from Ms. Holman, as well as directors of the health department and DSS.
- Meet in closed session. No further information was provided regarding the topic of the session.
Under the consent agenda, the board will:
- Consider a request to accept a $5,000 grant from the Brandt Animal Foundation for spay-neuter funding.
- Consider a request to accept an additional $175 in funding for the breast and cervical cancer program.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.