Read Across America aims to instill love of reading in children

MOREHEAD CITY — Not even the coronavirus pandemic could stop Carteret County Schools from celebrating Read Across America, recognized nationally March 2.
The annual reading celebration, sponsored by the National Education Association, is held on the birthday of beloved children’s author Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss.
Traditionally, guest readers visit classrooms and read Dr. Seuss books to students, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year looked a bit different. Most schools had virtual readers, who either read aloud during live broadcasts or through prerecorded videos made available to teachers.
Morehead City Primary School reading specialist Amanda McCall said she considered canceling this year’s celebration because of the COVID-19 restrictions, however, “I had teachers start contacting me asking me what I had planned this year. I realized this is a tradition and the kids get so excited about it.”
One of the popular activities for MCPS students is dressing up as Dr. Seuss characters. Children could be seen Tuesday sporting such attire as tall hats made popular by “The Cat in the Hat.” Others dressed as characters from favorites, such as “Horton Hears a Who!” and “Green Eggs and Ham.”
“I like Dr. Seuss because he’s funny,” MCPS second-grader Jayne Bailey, decked out as Horton the elephant, said. “My favorite book is ‘Green Eggs and Ham’ because I love ham sandwiches.”
Third-grader Jack Steidl, on the other hand, said, “I like ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ because it’s really funny and I love the character.”
Whatever the reasons, Ms. McCall said the main thing is Dr. Seuss books instill a love for reading in young children.
“His books are interesting, fun and rhyming,” Ms. McCall said. “They also contain kooky characters that children see through colorful illustrations. The books just set them up to enjoy reading.”
She added that instilling a love for reading at a young age, whether it’s by parents reading to their child, or teaching them to read, is important.
“If we can build that joy for reading at a young age, it sets them up for anything else in life,” she said.
First-grade teacher Carrie Brickhouse agreed.
“The kids just love Dr. Seuss books because of the rhyme and silliness,” Ms. Brickhouse said. “It makes reading fun for the kids, and they experience success because they can read.”
Ms. McCall said MCPS was also using the week to kick off the reading program One School, One Book, which involves the entire school reading the same book during the month of March.
Nationally, the NCAE set the theme of this year’s event as “North Carolina Readers: Letting Our Diversity Shine Through One Book at a Time.”
According to The Associated Press, six Dr. Seuss books — including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo” — will stop being published because of perceived racist and insensitive imagery. The business that preserves and protects the author’s legacy announced the decision Tuesday.
The other books affected are “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”
In “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” an Asian person is portrayed wearing a conical hat, holding chopsticks and eating from a bowl. “If I Ran the Zoo” includes a drawing of two bare-footed African men wearing what appear to be grass skirts with their hair tied above their heads.
Books by Dr. Seuss — born Theodor Seuss Geisel in Springfield, Mass., March 2, 1904 — have been translated into dozens of languages, as well as in braille, and are sold in more than 100 countries. He died in 1991.
Dr. Seuss is adored by millions around the world for the positive values in many of his works, including environmentalism and tolerance, but criticism has grown in recent years over the way Blacks, Asians and others are drawn in some of his most beloved children’s books, as well as in his earlier advertising and illustrations.
The NEA for the last few years has been encouraging more diversity in the books celebrated during Read Across America.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
