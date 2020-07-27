CARTERET COUNTY — Officials in Carteret County reported 49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon, with 135 cases now considered active.
Friday, the county reported 230 total cases, with 86 active at the time. In the Monday release, the county said 41 of the additional cases are connected to the outbreak at the Carteret Correctional Center in Newport for a total of 71 confirmed cases at the facility.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, which is mass testing inmates at state prisons and reporting the data on the website ncdps.gov, there have been 267 tests performed at Carteret Correctional Center, with 76 positives and 191 negative results.
Of the 279 overall cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, 139 people in the county have recovered, 4,535 tests have been conducted, 554 results are pending, 3,700 results came back negative and two tests have returned inconclusive.
Five people in Carteret County have died from complications related to COVID-19.
As of Monday, the county reports there are no COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Officials are updating the coronavirus dashboard weekdays at carteretcountync.gov. The updates include a map of the county with confirmed cases broken down by zip code.
Health officials continue to recommend practicing the three W’s, wash your hands, wait 6 feet away from others and wear a mask.
