Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter cares for orphaned bobcat, mink

NEWPORT — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter has been the temporary host of two special animals that will be transferred Saturday to another wildlife rehabilitation facility.
OWLS Executive Director Brooke Breen said Wednesday she received an orphaned male bobcat and female mink earlier this month.
“The bobcat was transferred here from Rocky Mount Wildlife Rehabilitators on June 9,” Ms. Breen said. “A developer was clearing land in Beaufort County and the mother and a sibling were killed by a bulldozer. The little male was rescued.”
As for the mink, Ms. Breen said its mother was crossing the road in Craven County and was killed. A woman saw the baby and brought it to OWLS about the same time the bobcat was transferred to them.
“The mink was found on Highway 43 in Craven County near the Neuse River Bridge,” she said.
She estimates both orphans were between 4 to 6 weeks old when brought to the shelter. Both were partially weaned and Ms. Breen said they are feeding them a mixture of a special formula and cut up dead mice or other meats.
The two special charges will be transported Saturday to the May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at Lees-McRae College near Banner Elk. The center specializes in raising and releasing bobcats.
Ms. Breen said bobcats and mink live in Carteret County, but both are rarely seen.
“They are very secretive and you normally won’t even know they are there,” she said.
She added that the shelter has received bobcat and mink in the past, but it is very unusual.
“It’s the third mink I’ve ever had, and the last bobcat we received was an adult,” she said.
Ms. Breen admitted she is trying hard to not get attached to the tiny bobcat, which other than its distinctive bobbed tail and black bar markings, looks similar to a domestic tabby.
“We don’t want it to imprint on humans,” she said.
She nicknamed the little critter Sir Grumbles because of a funny sound he makes. Bobcats don’t mew like a domestic cat, but instead will chortle or make chirping-like sounds.
According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo website, the bobcat, also known as the red lynx, is a medium-sized cat native to North America. Its range extends from southern Canada through most of the contiguous United States to Mexico. The feline can reach a body length of 49 inches.
It normally inhabits wooded areas, forest edges and swampland environments, but is also found in desert climates. Though the bobcat prefers rabbits and hares, it hunts insects, chickens, geese and other birds, small rodents and deer.
The young mink, in the same family as weasels and ferrets, is quite feisty and energetic.
“It will bite my fingers, not in a mean way, but it just thinks everything is food,” Ms. Breen said.
The mink, known for its soft fur, is normally found near bodies of water where there is tree cover, and is carnivorous, according to livescience.com. Rabbit, snakes, frogs, waterfowl and fish are among some its preferred prey. The American mink gets between 18 to 27 inches in length.
The two creatures are among some of the many animals being brought to OWLS during what is turning out to be a very busy baby animal season.
“We’re way ahead of what we received last year,” Ms. Breen said. “We’ve already had over 1,200 animals this year, and that’s quite a bit higher than where we were this time last year.”
Because of the high volume, Ms. Breen said, “We desperately need volunteers and funds to purchase food and supplies.”
There are also several special projects that need to be completed, such as building outdoor animal enclosures, rebuilding a back deck, fixing a pump in the shelter’s pond and flooring projects.
“These would make great service projects for Scouts,” she said. “Any Scouts that need credit, we would love to have them.”
The shelter also welcomes donations of feed such as cracked corn, whole corn and scratch grains. Other items can be donated to the shelter and a wish list of needed supplies is on the OWLS website, outerbankswildlifeshelter.com.
Those wanting to make tax-deductible donations can mail checks to OWLS, 100 Wildlife Way, Newport, NC 28570, drop them off at the shelter or donate through PayPal on the website.
The shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, call the shelter at 252-240-1200. Ms. Breen also monitors and responds to inquiries on the Facebook page.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
