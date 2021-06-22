NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Local commercial fishermen and others may access a regularly updated list of federal fishing regulations through a new app.
The South Atlantic Fisheries Management Council, an interstate fishery management agency with jurisdiction in the federal waters off of the south Atlantic states, including North Carolina, announced May 25 federal commercial fishing regulations in the Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic are now available on the free Fish Rules Commercial mobile app.
The SAFMC and the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council have partnered with Fish Rules LLC to create the app to host up-to-date, accurate commercial regulations. It is now available in the Apple Store and Google Play Store.
The app populates with regulations and updates associated with each federal permit relevant to the individual. It hosts species-specific information, including the amount of quota harvested, trip limits and size limits.
It also hosts information on permit conditions and managed areas. The app will function dockside and offshore when out of cellular range.
Up until now, federal commercial fishing regulations have been hosted in the additional information section of the recreational Fish Rules App. With the Fish Rules Commercial app available, those commercial regulations will be removed from the recreational app.
The SAFMC encourages individuals to transition to the Fish Rules Commercial app to find information relevant to commercial fishing.
Anyone with questions, comments or suggestions may contact SAFMC representative Cameron Rhodes by email to Cameron.rhodes@safmc.net.
