MAFMC seeks applications for fisheries management specialist

DOVER, Del. — Carteret County residents and others with experience in fisheries management have an opportunity to apply for a position with the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
The MAFMC, an interstate fishery management agency with jurisdiction in the federal waters along the mid-Atlantic states, including North Carolina, is seeking candidates for the position of fishery management specialist. The council’s fishery management specialists provide scientific and policy expertise to support the management of marine fisheries in the mid-Atlantic region.
The application period is open now through Thursday, Feb. 10. Details and application instructions are available in the vacancy announcement at the website mafmc.org/s/2022-Fishery-Management-Specialist.pdf
Specialist duties include analyzing data to provide information relevant to mid-Atlantic fisheries and developing fishery management measures and solutions to complex marine resource issues associated with climate change and ecosystem considerations. This position involves coordination and participation in a wide range of programs and projects in support of the council’s science and management goals. Work is conducted in collaboration with the executive director, other council staff, council members, the affected public and other agencies.
Specific responsibilities of this position include, but are not limited to:
· Conducting data, statistical and policy analyses to provide technical and policy advice related to management options under consideration by the council.
· Developing documents that summarize the result of those analyses and comply with applicable federal statutes.
· Supporting various council committees, including the northeast trawl advisory panel and research steering committee.
· Serving as the plan coordinator for one or more of the council’s managed species.
· Leading working groups composed of staff from the National Marine Fisheries Service, Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission and state agencies to develop management options and analyses.
· Acting as a spokesperson for the staff in discussions with the council, council’s committees and the public on matters relating to proposed fishery management regulations.
