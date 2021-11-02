With no contested races in Atlantic Beach, incumbents, 2 newcomers set to join council

ATLANTIC BEACH — There are two new faces coming to the Atlantic Beach Town Council following the results of the 2021 municipal election.
The polls for the election closed at 7:30 p.m. All candidates ran unopposed, though two incumbents, M.J. Forrest and Rich Johnson chose not to run for reelection.
According to unofficial results late Tuesday, Mayor Trace Cooper received 212 votes, and there were with seven write-ins.
On the council, incumbent Austin Waters received 203 votes, while incumbent Danny Navey received 198 votes. Finally, incumbent Harry Archer received 127 votes, and newcomers Joey Dean and Joseph Starling each received 160 votes. There were also 24 write-ins.
Mr. Dean told the News-Times Tuesday he’s happy with the turnout at the polls and he had the opportunity to meet many constituents. While he is a new face to the council, Mr. Dean has served previously as a member of the planning board.
“One of the things I certainly need to do is get up to speed about what’s already in the works,” he said, “especially with the infrastructure on the causeway.”
The Atlantic Beach Causeway is a significant part of the town’s commercial corridor, and officials have been discussing potential infrastructure improvements along it in recent months.
Mr. Navey said he too was pleasantly surprised by the turnout at the polls.
“I’m pleased with the council we’re going to work with for the next two years,” he said.
Both Mr. Navey and Mr. Waters, the latter in his own Tuesday interview, said the council will likely make plans during its upcoming retreat, traditionally held each year in January.
Mr. Waters also said he was pleased with the voter turnout and receiving the most votes among the council candidates.
“That’s a first for me in three terms,” he said. “I think the voters gave us a pretty good boost of confidence.”
Mr. Waters went on to say while there’s seldom any big projects undertaken in Atlantic Beach late in the year, one big effort underway will be seeing staff moved into the new public safety and administration complex. The complex, as of Tuesday, is under construction at 125 West Fort Macon Road, the site of the former town hall.
This is a developing report.
