Newport council discourages leaving large debris for pickup

NEWPORT — Town officials intend to discourage residents from putting tree trunks out for collection with their yard waste.
The council met for a budget work session Tuesday via Zoom. The council received the draft budgets for the planning and inspections, public works and parks & recreation departments.
During the work session, the council discussed spending on public works activities, including collection of yard waste and vegetative debris. Town Manager Bryan Chadwick said town staff intends to focus on “normal yard debris” collection going into fiscal year 2020-21, which begins Wednesday, July 1.
“I understand everyone’s got a lot of time on their hands (due to the novel coronavirus pandemic) and want their places to look nice,” Mr. Chadwick said, “but it’s not gong to be on the backs of our employees.”
Assistant Town Manager and Finance Officer Teresa Fulk said in an email Friday the town ordinance prohibits yard waste burning.
“That’s the reason we started to do weekly yard debris collections,” she said. “Our ordinance lists what we will collect and what we won’t.”
Mr. Chadwick said there have been instances of residents leaving entire tree trunks next to the side of the road for collection alongside regular yard waste and debris.
Councilman Danny Fornes said they need to explain to residents what staff is and isn’t able to collect. Councilman David Heath agreed, though he stressed he thinks the council needs “a clear policy” on yard debris collection, rather than just telling staff not to pick up tree trunks.
“We don’t need to put our collection people in the middle of this,” he said. “We need to handle this as a council. We need to set a (collection) policy and the policy needs to be clear.”
Mayor Dennis Barber said “it’s been a nightmare since (Hurricane) Florence,” which came through Carteret County in 2018. “Everybody’s been cutting everything down.”
One of the effects of the pandemic on Newport has been the loss of inmate labor. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Division of Prisons, state officials have suspended outside offender work programs. Newport officials have employed these programs to help with tasks such as roadside cleanup and debris collection.
“The people of Newport need to understand we lost our inmates,” said Mr. Fornes, “so we can’t do all the things we’ve done because we don’t have the help.”
Town building repairs was another item of discussion at Tuesday’s work session. Mr. Chadwick said they should prioritize repair projects that can be paid for through Federal Emergency Management Agency funds.
Town staff also proposes making the parks and recreation director position a full-time job next fiscal year. Councilman Mark Eadie said he’s excited about the proposed change.
“People expect that sort of thing,” he said. “It makes Newport a place where people want to come.”
Mayor Barber agreed.
“We’ve come a long way, having things like movie nights in the park,” he said, referring to Fort Benjamin Park.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.